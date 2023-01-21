Espanyol vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Cornella El Prat on Sunday.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Preview

Espanyol are currently in 14th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best this season. The Catalan outfit slumped to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Athletic Bilbao this week and will need to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Andalusian giants have suffered consecutive knock-out defeats over the past week and will need to step up in this match.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Espanyol and have won 12 out of the last 39 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 11 victories.

After a run of three consecutive victories against Real Betis, Espanyol have failed to win their last seven matches against the Andalusians in the competition.

Espanyol have lost each of their last three matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga and have conceded at least two goals in each of these games.

After a winless run of seven matches in La Liga, Espanyol won their previous league game against Getafe by a 2-1 margin.

Real Betis have won two of their last three away games in La Liga - as many victories as they had managed in the nine such matches preceding this run.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have stepped up to the plate in La Liga this season and will need to work hard to break into the top four. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Borja Iglesias can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Espanyol can pack a punch at their best but have been inconsistent over the past year. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Real Betis

Espanyol vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Nabil Fekir to score - Yes

