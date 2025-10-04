Espanyol vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Espanyol will invite Real Betis to the RCDE Stadium in La Liga on Sunday. Both teams have 12 points from seven games and Betis are sixth in the league standings, thanks to their better goal difference.

The hosts have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three league games. After their loss to Real Madrid last month, they have drawn their previous two games. They met Girona last week and were held to a goalless stalemate.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in form, winning three of their last five games. They met Osasuna in their previous outing last week and registered a 2-0 home win. They made it two wins in a row on Thursday with a 2-0 away triumph over Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa League.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 129 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording 47 wins apiece.

The visitors have drawn their three away games in La Liga this season.

The last five meetings between them have produced conclusive results, recording four wins.

Periquitos are unbeaten at home in La Liga this season, winning three of the four games.

Four of the last six meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Real Betis have scored at least two goals in their last five games.

Espanyol are winless in their last three games, failing to score in two.

Betis have outscored the hosts 11-10 in seven league games.

The visitors secured a league double over Periquitos last season, with a 3-1 scoreline on aggregate.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Prediction

Periquitos have drawn their last two league games and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. They are unbeaten at home this season, scoring eight goals in four games.

Leandro Cabrera is the only confirmed absentee for the hosts, while Urko Gonzalez faces a late fitness test.

Los Verdiblancos have won three of their last four games, scoring nine goals, and will look to build on that prolific run here. They have kept clean sheets in their last two games. They have lost just one of their last six away games in this fixture.

Diego Llorente, Marc Bartra, Isco, and Delson Deossa are nursing injuries. Sofyan Amrabat will also miss this match because of the thigh injury he picked up against Nottingham Forest last month.

Considering Espanyol's home record this season and Betis' away form, we back them to play out a draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-2 Real Betis

Espanyol vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

