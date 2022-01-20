Espanyol vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Real Betis take on Espanyol on Friday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Espanyol are in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Catalan outfit played out a 2-2 draw with Cadiz last week and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in third place in the league table at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far. The Andalusians thrashed Deportivo Alaves by a 4-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident going into this match.

Espanyol vs Real Betis Head-to-Head

Real Betis and Espanyol are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of a total of 27 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in September last year and ended in a 2-2 draw. Espanyol were impressive on the day and will want to take it up a notch this week.

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: D-L-W-L-W

Real Betis form guide in La Liga: W-D-L-L-W

Espanyol vs Real Betis Team News

Espanyol have a point to prove

Espanyol

Yangel Herrera is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. David Lopez has made progress with his recovery but might not make it back in time for this game.

Injured: Yangel Herrera

Doubtful: David Lopez

Suspended: Leandro Cabrera

Real Betis need to win this game

Real Betis

Martin Montoya and Paul Akouokou are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Alex Moreno served his suspension this week and will be available for selection.

Injured: Martin Montoya, Paul Akouokou

Doubtful: Joaquin

Suspended: None

Espanyol vs Real Betis Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Fernando Calero, Aleix Vidal; Manu Morlanes, Javier Puado, Adrian Embarba, Sergi Darder; Loren Moron, Raul de Tomas

Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Marc Bartra, Edgar Gonzalez, Hector Bellerin; William Carvalho, Guido Rodriguez; Sergio Canales, Nabil Fekir, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias

Espanyol vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been in impressive form over the past year and made a statement of intent against Deportivo Alaves. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Juanmi have excelled this season and will need to prove their mettle this week.

Espanyol have punched above their weight since their promotion but have a few issues to resolve this month. Real Betis are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Real Betis

