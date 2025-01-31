Espanyol vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st February 2025

Spanish football returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid side in an important La Liga encounter at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Preview

Espanyol are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Catalan outfit defeated Sabadell by a narrow 1-0 margin in the Copa Catalunya this week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and have been in excellent form over the past year. Los Blancos eased past Brest by a convincing 3-0 margin in the UEFA Champions League in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.

Trending

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent recent record against Espanyol and have won 38 out of the last 51 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's paltry seven victories.

After a run of only one victory in 11 matches at home against Real Madrid in La Liga, Espanyol have managed to win two of their last five such games in the competition.

Real Madrid have won 108 of their 177 matches against Espanyol in La Liga - the highest number of victories by a team against a single opponent in the history of the competition.

Real Madrid have found the back of the net in 33 of their last 34 matches against Espanyol in La Liga and have won 17 of their last 19 such games.

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional this season and will be intent on building on their lead in the title race. Rodrygo was at his prolific best against Brest this week and will look to add to his burgeoning goal tally on Saturday.

Espanyol run the risk of relegation this season and will be up against one of Spain's most powerful teams this weekend. Real Madrid are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-4 Real Madrid

Espanyol vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback