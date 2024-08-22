Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2024

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Espanyol lock horns with an impressive Real Sociedad side in an important encounter at the Estadio Cornella El-Prat on Saturday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have made a poor start to their league campaign. La Real slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Rayo Vallecano in their previous game and have a point to prove this weekend.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are rooted to the bottom of the league table at the moment and have been in poor form this season. The Catalan outfit suffered a shock 1-0 defeat against Real Valladolid last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Espanyol and have won 20 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's 11 victories.

Espanyol have lost each of their last three matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga - their longest losing streak against La Real in the competition since September 2002.

After a run of only one victory in six matches at home against Real Sociedad in La Liga, Espanyol have won three of their last five such games in the competition.

Espanyol lost their first La Liga match of the season against Real Valladolid last week and have not lost their first two matches of a league campaign in the top flight since the 2012-13 season.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have blown hot and cold over the past year but can be imperious on their day. The likes of Takefusa Kubo and Mikel Oyarzabal can dominate their opponents at their best and will need to step up to the plate on Saturday.

Espanyol have struggled in recent months but have troubled La Real over the past decade. Real Sociedad are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-3 Real Sociedad

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Takefusa Kubo to score - Yes

