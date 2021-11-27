Espanyol vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Real Sociedad are back in action with another important La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with Espanyol on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Espanyol are in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have been fairly inconsistent in recent weeks. The home side suffered a 1-0 defeat in the Catalan derby last weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Real Sociedad, on the other hand, are in second place in the league table at the moment and have been excellent this season. La Real were held to a 0-0 stalemate with Valencia in their previous game and will need to step up this weekend.

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Real Sociedad have a good record against Espanyol and have won 17 out of 37 matches played between the two teams. Espanyol have managed 10 victories against Real Sociedad and will need to cut the deficit on Sunday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-1 victory for Real Sociedad. Espanyol made a few errors on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: L-W-L-D-D

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: D-W-D-W-D

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Team News

Espanyol need to win this game

Espanyol

Oscar Gil is injured at the moment and has been ruled out of this match. Yangel Herrera, Fernando Calero, and Miguel Llambrich have recovered from their injuries and will be available for selection.

Injured: Oscar Gil

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad have a depleted squad

Real Sociedad

Nacho Monreal and Carlos Fernandez are yet to recover from their knocks and will not feature in this game. Aritz Elustondo was sent off against Valencia and is suspended for this fixture.

Injured: Nacho Monreal, Carlos Fernandez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Aritz Elustondo

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diego Lopez; Adria Pedrosa, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Aleix Vidal; Keidi Bare, Yangel Herrera; Javier Puado, Adrian Embarba, Sergi Darder; Raul de Tomas

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro; Diego Rico, Robin Le Normand, Igor Zubeldia, Andoni Gorosabel; Mikel Merino, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva; Mikel Oyarzabal, Adnan Januzaj, Alexander Isak

Espanyol vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have done brilliantly to overcome their adversities this season and will be intent on a top-four finish in La Liga. The likes of Mikel Oyarzabal and Alexander Isak can be lethal on the day and will want to make their mark this weekend.

Espanyol have shown flashes of their potential this season but will need to step up against Spain's better teams. Real Sociedad have been in excellent form so far and hold the upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-2 Real Sociedad

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi