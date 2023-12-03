Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | December 5th 2023

Espanyol will host Real Valladolid at the RCDE Stadium on Tuesday in another round of the 2023-24 Copa del Rey campaign.

The home side have had mixed results in the Segunda Division this season and will now turn their attention to the domestic cup this week. They beat fourth-tier side Mensajero 2-0 in the competition last time out with Salvi Sanchez scoring a quickfire double in the first half to hand the Periquitos the win.

Espanyol faced Atletico Paso at this stage of the competition last season, picking up a 1-0 win with Nicolas Melamed scoring the sole goal of the game. They will be targeting victory here as well.

Real Valladolid are also playing in the Spanish second-tier this season and have their sights set on an immediate return to La Liga. They thrashed Pena Deportiva 5-1 in the opening round of the Copa del Rey last month, sitting five goals up before their opponents scored a late consolation goal.

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 102 meetings between Espanyol and Real Valladolid. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times. There have been 28 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have won two of their last three games in this fixture after winning just one of their previous five.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of Espanyol's five league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Five of Valladolid's six league defeats have come away from home.

The Periquitos are the second-highest-scoring side in the Spanish second tier this season with a goal tally of 29.

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Espanyol's latest result ended a five-game unbeaten streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just once on home turf this season and will be looking forward to the midweek clash.

Similarly, Valladolid also saw their latest result end a five-game unbeaten run and will be looking to put out a response on Tuesday. They have, however, won just once at the RCDE Stadium since 2008 and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-0 Real Valladolid

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Espanyol to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams at the RCDE Stadium have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups in Cornella)