Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | January 17th 2025

Espanyol will welcome Real Valladolid to Estadi Cornellà-El Prat in La Liga on Friday. The hosts are in 18th place in the league table with 16 points, one more than 19th-placed Valladolid.

Periquitos are winless in their last four games across all competitions, playing out three draws. They hosted Leganes in their first league match of the year last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Leandro Cabrera broke the deadlock in the second minute and Seydouba Cissé pulled Leganes level in the 14th minute.

The visitors suffered a 3-2 loss in the Copa del Rey round of 16 to third-tier side Ourense in their first match of 2025 earlier this month. They bounced back with a win in their league meeting against Real Betis last week, as Kike Pérez's second-half strike helped them to a 1-0 home triumph.

Trending

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 97 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 41 wins. Valladolid have 31 wins to their name and 25 games have ended in draws.

They met in the campaign opener in August and Valladolid registered a 1-0 home win.

The visitors have the joint-worst attacking record in La Liga this season, scoring 13 goals. They also have the worst defensive record, conceding 37 goals in 19 games.

Espanyol are unbeaten in their last four La Liga home games, playing out three consecutive draws.

Real Valladolid have lost their last four away games in La Liga, scoring just once while conceding eight goals.

Periquitos have registered all four of their league wins this season at home. Thirteen of their 17 goals in La Liga this term have been scored at home.

Five of the last eight LaLiga meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Periquitos have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last six games, failing to score in four. Nonetheless, they have suffered just one loss in their last six La Liga home games. They are on a three-game winning streak at home in this fixture, keeping two clean sheets.

Edu Expósito has started from the bench in the last two league games following a lengthy injury spell and is in line to make his first start of the season. Roberto Fernández has completed a loan move from Braga and is likely to start from the bench.

Pucelanos have seen conclusive results in their last nine games, with four wins and five losses. They have won two of their last three games, though both wins were registered at home.

Eray Cömert was injured against Betis last week and will miss the trip to Barcelona. César de la Hoz is likely to secure a move away from the bench and won't feature here.

Both teams have been in poor touch recently and this match should end in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Real Valladolid

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback