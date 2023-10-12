Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14, 2023

The Spanish Segunda Division returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Espanyol and Real Valladolid go head-to-head at the Stage Front Stadium on Saturday (October 14).

Espanyol lost for the second time this season following a 3-1 reverse at Villarreal B on Monday. Before that, Luis García Fernandez’s men were on a two-game winning streak, seeing off Racing de Ferrol and Cartagena respectively. Espanyol now return home, where they've won three of their four games this season.

Valladolid, meanwhile, continued their fine run of results with a 3-2 win over Mirandes last time out. Paulo Pezzolano’s side have won five straight league games, scoring nine goals and keeping four clean sheets, since a 1-1 draw against Elche on September 10.

With 19 points from 10 games, Valladolid are sixth in La Liga 2, one point and four places behind Espanyol.

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 28 meetings, Espanyol boast a slightly superior record in the fixture.

Valladolid have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 10 times.

Espanyol are unbeaten in six competitive home games, winning thrice since a 4-2 loss against Barcelona in May.

Valladolid are unbeaten in six games, winning five, since a 2-0 defeat against Albacete on September 1.

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction

After stuttering into the new campaign, Valladolid have hit their stride and head into the weekend in search of a sixth straight win. However, Espanyol have been near impenetrable at home this season, so expect the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Valladolid

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corners in five of their last six meetings.)

Tip 3: More than 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of Valladolid’s last 10 games.)