Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Espanyol will host Real Valladolid at the Cornella-El Prat in La Liga on Sunday (October 16), looking to snap a four-game winless run.

Since beating Athletic Bilbao on matchday four, which is the only victory of their league campaign, the Periquitos have picked up only two points from their next four outings.

Back-to-back losses to Sevilla and Real Sociedad were followed by consecutive 2-2 draws with Valencia and Cadiz as the Catalan outfit slumped to 17th in the league standings.

Real Valladolid haven't covered themselves in glory either, collecting just two points more than Espanyol in eight games and sitting just four places above them in the standings.

The Blanquivioletas, however, are unbeaten in October, starting off with a 3-2 defeat of Getafe away followed by a goalless draw with Real Betis last weekend.

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Espanyol have won nine of their last 26 clashes with Valladolid, who've beaten them only seven times.

Espanyol have lost their last two games against Valladolid in La Liga, having lost just one of their previous ten in the top flight.

The Periquitos have not lost three in a row against the Pucela since November 1963.

After losing their last home game against Valladolid in La Liga, Espanyol could lose two in a row against them for the first time in top-flight history

Valladolid's 3-2 win over Getafe was their first away from home in 14 attempts. They have not won twice in a row on their travels since October 2018.

Espanyol have won just one of their eight games in La Liga so far - the 12th time the Periquitos have won just one or none of their opening eight games in a top-flight campaign.

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Prediction

Espanyol are stuck in a rut at the moment, but their attacking game has improved lately and could pose a huge threat to Valladolid at home.

The Pucela tend to struggle on their travels, but this one is different, given Espanyol's overall struggles this season. There could be a few goals, but the two lowly ranked sides could play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Real Valladolid

Espanyol vs Real Valladolid Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

