Espanyol vs Tenerife Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2024

Espanyol welcome Tenerife to the Cornella-El Prat in the Segunda Division on Saturday (March 23).

The hosts are unbeaten in five league games and returned to winning ways after back-to-back draws with a 1-0 win at Real Zaragoza last week. Javi Puado scored the only goal of the game in the seventh minute. Espanyol have 52 points from 31 games, trailing leaders Leganes by four points.

Tenerife, meanwhile, are winless in two league outings and drew goalless with Huesca in their previous game. It was their eighth stalemate of the campaign as they remain in 13th place in the standings with 41 points.

Espanyol vs Tenerife Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 27 times across competitions since 1961. Espanyold lead 11-5.

Espanyol are winless in three meetings against Tenerife and lost 1-0 away in the reverse fixture in September.

Four of their last five meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals, with three clean sheets for Tenerife and two for Espanyol.

Espanyol have one win in six meetings against Tenerife, which came at home in the Copa del Rey in 2017.

Tenerife are winless in six away league games in 2024.

Espanyol have outscored Tenerife 48-28 in 31 league games but have conceded four more than the visitors (30).

Espanyol vs Tenerife Prediction

Espanyol have been in good touch recently, winning three of their last five games. At home, they are unbeaten in nine league outings, winning five.

They are unbeaten at home in the fixture and are strong favoirites. Espanyol have scored at least twice in 12 of their last 15 home league games.

Top-scorer Martin Braithwaite picked up an ankle bruise and was subbed off at half-time. Brian Oliván will serve a suspension due to yellow card accumulation.

Tenerife, meanwhile, are winless in two league games and failed to score in five games in their goalless draw with Huesca last week. They have one win in 13 away games in the Segunda Division.

Captain Aitor Sanz is a key absentee after picking up a thigh injury earlier this month. On-loan winger Luismi Cruz is back from suspension and should return to the starting XI.

While Tenerife have been the better side in recent meetings in the fixture, considering Espanyol's home record this season and unbeaten home run in this fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Espanyol 2-1 Tenerife

Espanyol vs Tenerife Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Espanyol to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Javi Puado to score or assist any time - Yes