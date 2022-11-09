Espanyol vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 9th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Espanyol lock horns with Villarreal in an important clash at the Cornella El Prat on Wednesday.

Espanyol vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have been inconsistent this season. The Yellow Submarines slumped to a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Mallorca in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Espanyol, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The Catalan outfit held Atletico Madrid to a 1-1 draw last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Espanyol vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good record against Espanyol and have won 15 of the last 42 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Espanyol's eight victories.

Villarreal have drawn 20 matches against Espanyol in La Liga - more than any other opponent in their history.

Espanyol have won only one of their last 12 home games against Villarreal in La Liga and have won only seven of these matches.

Espanyol have won only one of their last 12 matches played on Wednesdays in La Liga, with their previous victory coming by a 1-0 margin against Deportivo Alaves in September 2021.

Villarreal have failed to win in their last six away games in La Liga and have failed to find the back of the net in these matches - their longest such run in the top flight.

Espanyol vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have been in abysmal form under Quique Setien so far and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. The Yellow Submarines have good players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Espanyol can pack a punch on their day and will need to be at their best in this fixture. The hosts have improved in recent week and could keep Villarreal at bay on Wednesday.

Prediction: Espanyol 1-1 Villarreal

Espanyol vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Espanyol to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Samuel Chukwueze to score - Yes

