Espanyol vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

Espanyol are set to play Villarreal at the Estadi Cornellà-El Prat on Saturday in La Liga.

Espanyol come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Jagoba Arrasate's Osasuna in their most recent La Liga game. Osasuna registered only one shot on target, compared to Espanyol's three.

Villarreal, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Roberto Moreno's Granada in their most recent La Liga fixture. Villarreal, who registered four shots on target, had Argentine right-back Juan Foyth sent off in the second-half.

Espanyol vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

In 27 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Villarreal hold the clear advantage. They have won nine games, lost five and drawn 13.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in La Liga, with Espanyol beating Villarreal 2-1. Goals from experienced midfielder David Lopez and striker Raul de Tomas ensured victory for Espanyol, who had veteran midfielder Javi Lopez sent off in the second-half. Former Arsenal star Santi Cazorla scored the consolation goal for Villarreal.

Espanyol form guide in La Liga: D

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: D

Espanyol vs Villarreal Team News

Espanyol

Espanyol have no known injury issues and manager Vicente Moreno is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal

Meanwhile, Villarreal manager Unai Emery will be unable to call upon the services of Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze and experienced midfielder Dani Parejo, while there are doubts over the availability of star centre-back Pau Torres.

Injured: Samuel Chukwueze, Dani Parejo

Doubtful: Pau Torres

Suspended: None

Espanyol vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Espanyol Predicted XI (4-4-2): Diego Lopez, Oscar Gil, Sergi Gomez, Leandro Cabrera, Adria Pedrosa, Adri Embarba, David Lopez, Fran Merida, Nico Melamed, Javi Puado, Raul de Tomas

🎙️ Sergi Gómez: "Donarem el 200% per fer la millor temporada possible i estem segurs que desde la grada rebrem el suport necessari per aconseguir-ho"#RCDE pic.twitter.com/fjhGL6npJ7 — RCD Espanyol de Barcelona (@RCDEspanyol) August 17, 2021

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-4-2): Geronimo Rulli, Mario Gaspar, Raul Albiol, Aissa Mandi, Pervis Estupinan, Dani Raba, Manu Trigueros, Etienne Capoue, Alberto Moreno, Gerard Moreno, Boulaye Dia

Espanyol vs Villarreal Prediction

Espanyol did well to get promoted to La Liga. The form of forward Raul de Tomas has been crucial, with the former Real Madrid and Benfica man in prolific form for the club last season.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are the current champions of the UEFA Europa League. They have managed to hold on to star centre-back Pau Torres, with the Spain international linked with moves to Real Madrid and Manchester United. Villarreal have been active in the transfer window, having signed Senegalese striker Boulaye Dia, Algerian centre-back Aissa Mandi and Dutch winger Arnaut Danjuma.

Villarreal have what it takes to win against Espanyol.

Prediction: Espanyol 0-2 Villarreal

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand