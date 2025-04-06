Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Esperance Tunis will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to Stade Olympique Hammadi-Agrebi in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday. The hosts are eying a favorable outcome at home following a slim deficit in the quarterfinal first leg.

Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview

Esperance Tunis lost the first leg 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria but still stand a chance of reaching the semifinals. They will hope to overturn the deficit and snatch the winner thanks to an impressive home record. The hosts are unbeaten in their last 18 matches at home, winning 13 times and drawing five.

The Blood and Gold have won only two times in their last five league matches, dropping seven points. However, they remain leaders of the standings but tied on 53 points with second-placed US Monastir, and closely followed by Club Africain on 52 points. Esperance Tunis are eying a fifth CAF Champions League title after the last one in 2019.

Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the first leg with 80% of the ball possession but managed to score only one goal. Star striker Peter Shalulile broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. However, efforts to improve their lead to earn a comfortable advantage heading into the second leg proved unsuccessful.

Masandawana could find themselves in a quandary in Tunis as they decide whether to defend their slim advantage or to fight for goals. Either choice is unsafe, but the visitors boast a deep squad with creative players who could make the difference. Mamelodi Sundowns are yet to win against Esperance in Tunis.

Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Esperance have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Esperance have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Esperance have won once and drawn once in their only two home matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.

Esperance have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Mamelodi Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Esperance – L-D-D-W-W, Mamelodi Sundowns – W-W-L-W-D.

Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Esperance will hit the ground running in a bid to quickly even out their deficit but that rush could expose them to counter attacks from the visitors.

Mamelodi Sundowns may exercise caution before pouring men forward, which could allow enough space for the hosts to develop their game.

Esperance are the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Esperance Tunis 3-1 Mamelodi Sundowns

Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Esperance Tunis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Esperance Tunis to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mamelodi Sundowns to score - Yes

About the author Kingsley Kobo Kingsley is a seasoned European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda who covers match previews. He holds a Bachelor’s degree. in Communication and has a mammoth 29 years of experience in the field, with his work being featured in the BBC, Al Jazeera, GOAL, Supersports, and more. He has also done the on-site coverage of six different editions of the Africa Cup of Nations and the FIFA World Cup once in 2006.



Kingsley’s interest in the game blossomed playing street football at nine years old, and ultimately went on to play football professionally as a defender. His favorite football team is Barcelona as he simply adores their ‘Tiki-Taka’ style of play, and their incredible 6-1 comeback win against PSG in the 2016-17 Champions League Round of 16 is his most memorable football match till date. His all-time favorite player is Lionel Messi and admires the style of play of Pep Guardiola’s teams.



Kingsley places a high emphasis on original content. Outside of European football, he also likes following the MLS, Liga MX, and the Brazilian Serie A. In his free time, Kingsley likes to listen to music and explore the world of photography. Know More