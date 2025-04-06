Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8th 2025

Esperance Tunis will welcome Mamelodi Sundowns to Stade Olympique Hammadi-Agrebi in the CAF Champions League on Tuesday. The hosts are eying a favorable outcome at home following a slim deficit in the quarterfinal first leg.
Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview
Esperance Tunis lost the first leg 1-0 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria but still stand a chance of reaching the semifinals. They will hope to overturn the deficit and snatch the winner thanks to an impressive home record. The hosts are unbeaten in their last 18 matches at home, winning 13 times and drawing five.
The Blood and Gold have won only two times in their last five league matches, dropping seven points. However, they remain leaders of the standings but tied on 53 points with second-placed US Monastir, and closely followed by Club Africain on 52 points. Esperance Tunis are eying a fifth CAF Champions League title after the last one in 2019.
Mamelodi Sundowns dominated the first leg with 80% of the ball possession but managed to score only one goal. Star striker Peter Shalulile broke the deadlock in the 54th minute. However, efforts to improve their lead to earn a comfortable advantage heading into the second leg proved unsuccessful.
Masandawana could find themselves in a quandary in Tunis as they decide whether to defend their slim advantage or to fight for goals. Either choice is unsafe, but the visitors boast a deep squad with creative players who could make the difference. Mamelodi Sundowns are yet to win against Esperance in Tunis.
Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Esperance have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.
- Esperance have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.
- Esperance have won once and drawn once in their only two home matches against Mamelodi Sundowns.
- Mamelodi Sundowns have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches on the road.
- Esperance have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Mamelodi Sundowns have won thrice, drawn once and lost once. Form Guide: Esperance – L-D-D-W-W, Mamelodi Sundowns – W-W-L-W-D.
Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction
Esperance will hit the ground running in a bid to quickly even out their deficit but that rush could expose them to counter attacks from the visitors.
Mamelodi Sundowns may exercise caution before pouring men forward, which could allow enough space for the hosts to develop their game.
Esperance are the favorites based on home advantage.
Prediction: Esperance Tunis 3-1 Mamelodi Sundowns
Esperance Tunis vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Esperance Tunis to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Esperance Tunis to score first – Yes
Tip 4: Mamelodi Sundowns to score - Yes