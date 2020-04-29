Nicaragua Football League Dream11 Suggestions

The Liga Primera de Nicaragua, also known as the Nicaragua Primera Division League is set to feature an exciting match as the 16-time champions, Real Esteli will host the tournament's most successful team, Diriangen in a last-four clash.

Esteli will be coming into this game with an important 1-0 lead courtesy of their win at Diriagen's home stadium and will house all the momentum ahead of this important clash.

With a spot in the finals on the line, expect both the long time rivals to give their all in this crucial encounter.

Squads to choose from

Real Esteli: D Fox, Y Mosquera, J Quijano, M Rosas, R Rodriguez, J Casco, C Gutirrez, B Ayerdis, J Betancur, H Medina, T Guarch, O Acevedo, F Paz, F Tavano, L Acuna, L Lopez, M Lopez, E Gonzalez.

Diriangen: R Espinoza, E Call, B Montiel, M Fletes, J Colonel, D Zuniga, D Martinez, A Acuna, K Gonzalez, AT Hernandez, L Colonel, F Vargas, V Parrales, C Errington, J Valenzuela, J Zapata, T Lopez, B Laureiro.

Playing XIs update

Real Esteli: D Fox, Y Mosquera, J Quijano, M Rosas, B Ayerdis, J Casco, C Gutirrez, O Acevedo, J Betancur, H Medina, T Guarch

Diriangen: R Espinoza, E Call, B Montiel, M Fletes, B Laureiro, J Colonel, D Zuniga, D Martinez, A Acuna, K Gonzalez, AT Hernandez

Match Details

Match: Real Esteli v Diriangen

Date: April 30th, 2020 at 6.30 AM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Estadio Independencia, Esteli

EST v DIR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

EST v DIR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Espinoza; J Casco, E Tellez, B Montiel, C Mauriel; J Coronel, A Acuna, L Coronel; B Laureiro, B Ayerdis, L Acuna.

Captain - B Ayerdis, Vice-captain - L Coronel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Espinoza; J Casco, B Montiel, C Mauriel, K Gonzalez; O Acevedo, J Coronel, A Acuna; A Hernandez, B Laureiro, B Ayerdis.

Captain - B Laureiro, Vice-captain - A Acuna