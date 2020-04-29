EST vs DIR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Football Match - Apr 30th, 2020
- Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the football match between EST and DIR.
- Real Esteli will be hosting Diriangen in the first semifinal.
The Liga Primera de Nicaragua, also known as the Nicaragua Primera Division League is set to feature an exciting match as the 16-time champions, Real Esteli will host the tournament's most successful team, Diriangen in a last-four clash.
Esteli will be coming into this game with an important 1-0 lead courtesy of their win at Diriagen's home stadium and will house all the momentum ahead of this important clash.
With a spot in the finals on the line, expect both the long time rivals to give their all in this crucial encounter.
Squads to choose from
Real Esteli: D Fox, Y Mosquera, J Quijano, M Rosas, R Rodriguez, J Casco, C Gutirrez, B Ayerdis, J Betancur, H Medina, T Guarch, O Acevedo, F Paz, F Tavano, L Acuna, L Lopez, M Lopez, E Gonzalez.
Diriangen: R Espinoza, E Call, B Montiel, M Fletes, J Colonel, D Zuniga, D Martinez, A Acuna, K Gonzalez, AT Hernandez, L Colonel, F Vargas, V Parrales, C Errington, J Valenzuela, J Zapata, T Lopez, B Laureiro.
Playing XIs update
Real Esteli: D Fox, Y Mosquera, J Quijano, M Rosas, B Ayerdis, J Casco, C Gutirrez, O Acevedo, J Betancur, H Medina, T Guarch
Diriangen: R Espinoza, E Call, B Montiel, M Fletes, B Laureiro, J Colonel, D Zuniga, D Martinez, A Acuna, K Gonzalez, AT Hernandez
Match Details
Match: Real Esteli v Diriangen
Date: April 30th, 2020 at 6.30 AM IST
Venue: Estadio Independencia, Esteli
EST v DIR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Espinoza; J Casco, E Tellez, B Montiel, C Mauriel; J Coronel, A Acuna, L Coronel; B Laureiro, B Ayerdis, L Acuna.
Captain - B Ayerdis, Vice-captain - L Coronel
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Espinoza; J Casco, B Montiel, C Mauriel, K Gonzalez; O Acevedo, J Coronel, A Acuna; A Hernandez, B Laureiro, B Ayerdis.
Captain - B Laureiro, Vice-captain - A Acuna