×
Create
Notifications
Advertisement

EST vs DIR Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy football Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's Football Match - Apr 30th, 2020

  • Here are a few tips to help pick your fantasy side for the football match between EST and DIR.
  • Real Esteli will be hosting Diriangen in the first semifinal.
Prasen Moudgal
FEATURED WRITER
Preview
Modified 29 Apr 2020, 18:58 IST

Nicaragua Football League Dream11 Suggestions
Nicaragua Football League Dream11 Suggestions

The Liga Primera de Nicaragua, also known as the Nicaragua Primera Division League is set to feature an exciting match as the 16-time champions, Real Esteli will host the tournament's most successful team, Diriangen in a last-four clash.

Esteli will be coming into this game with an important 1-0 lead courtesy of their win at Diriagen's home stadium and will house all the momentum ahead of this important clash. 

With a spot in the finals on the line, expect both the long time rivals to give their all in this crucial encounter.

Squads to choose from

Real Esteli: D Fox, Y Mosquera, J Quijano, M Rosas, R Rodriguez, J Casco, C Gutirrez, B Ayerdis, J Betancur, H Medina, T Guarch, O Acevedo, F Paz, F Tavano, L Acuna, L Lopez, M Lopez, E Gonzalez.

Diriangen: R Espinoza, E Call, B Montiel, M Fletes, J Colonel, D Zuniga, D Martinez, A Acuna, K Gonzalez, AT Hernandez, L Colonel, F Vargas, V Parrales, C Errington, J Valenzuela, J Zapata, T Lopez, B Laureiro.

Playing XIs update

Real Esteli: D Fox, Y Mosquera, J Quijano, M Rosas, B Ayerdis, J Casco, C Gutirrez, O Acevedo, J Betancur, H Medina, T Guarch

Diriangen: R Espinoza, E Call, B Montiel, M Fletes, B Laureiro, J Colonel, D Zuniga, D Martinez, A Acuna, K Gonzalez, AT Hernandez

Match Details

Match: Real Esteli v Diriangen

Date: April 30th, 2020 at 6.30 AM IST

Advertisement

Venue: Estadio Independencia, Esteli

EST v DIR Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestions

EST v DIR Dream11 Tips
EST v DIR Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Espinoza; J Casco, E Tellez, B Montiel, C Mauriel; J Coronel, A Acuna, L Coronel; B Laureiro, B Ayerdis, L Acuna.

Captain - B Ayerdis, Vice-captain - L Coronel

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Espinoza; J Casco, B Montiel, C Mauriel, K Gonzalez; O Acevedo, J Coronel, A Acuna; A Hernandez, B Laureiro, B Ayerdis.

Captain - B Laureiro, Vice-captain - A Acuna


Published 29 Apr 2020, 18:58 IST
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us
🔍
Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी