Esteghlal vs Al Shorta Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2025

Esteghlal and Al Shorta will trade tackles in an AFC Champions League Elite fixture on Monday (February 3rd). The game will be played at Azadi Stadium.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 victory over Esteghlal Khuzestan in the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League. Their opponents were reduced to 10 men when Mohammad Abshak was sent off in the 23rd minute. Ramin Rezaeian broke the deadlock from the spot in the 72nd minute and made it a brace of penalties in injury time.

Al Shorta, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 away win over Al Quwa in the Iraqi Stars League. All three goals came in the second half, with Meme scoring either side of Alaa Abbas Abdulnabi's 81st-minute penalty to help his side leave with the win.

Shorta will turn their focus to the continent where their last game saw them suffer a 2-1 defeat away to Persepolis. Esteghlal played out a 2-2 draw away to Al Ahli.

Esteghlal vs Al Shorta Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Esteghlal are unbeaten in four head-to-head games, winning two and drawing two.

Al Shorta are currently unbeaten in 10 games (five wins).

Esteghlal's last nine games across competitions have produced less than three goals, with seven games in this sequence seeing at least one side keep a clean sheet.

Five of Shorta's last seven games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Esteghlal have drawn five of ther last seven games (one win).

Four of Shorta's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Esteghlal vs Al Shorta Prediction

Esteghlal recently ended their six-game winless run in the league last time out and will be hoping for a first win on the continent since their opening-day win over Al Gharafa. Pitso Mosimane's side currently occupy the final spot in the top eight and will be keen to boost their hopes of advancing to the knockout round with a win here.

Al Shorta, for their part, have had contrasting fortunes domestically and on the continent, sitting bottom of the standings.

We are backing the home side to claim a routine victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Esteghlal 2-0 Al Shorta

Esteghlal vs Al Shorta Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Esteghlal to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

