Estonia 0-4 Netherlands: 3 talking points | Euro 2020 Qualification

Ronald Koeman has helped revamp Netherlands fortune

Netherlands put up a masterclass in Tallinn, as they ran out with a convincing 4-0 win away against Estonia, in their quest for qualification to Euro 2020.

Goals from Memphis Depay, Gini Wijnaldum and a brace from Ryan Babel were enough to give Ronald Koeman's men all three points against their hosts.

The win sees The Oranje move up to nine points in Group C, and they would very much fancy their chances of breaking into the top two to seal qualification to the continent's biggest international tournament.

In this piece, we shall be highlighting three talking points from Netherlands' whitewash of Estonia.

#3 The victory piles the pressure on the top two in Group C

Netherlands began their Euro 2020 qualification journey with a convincing 4-0 victory over Bulgaria on matchday 1, but a 2-3 home defeat to Germany just three days later halted their early momentum.

This defeat coupled with the fact that Northern Ireland won each of their first four matches, while Germany won their first three put the Netherlands on the backseat, and they entered the most recent round of qualifiers with a distinct disadvantage.

The 1988 European champions failed to qualify for each of the last editions of both the World Cup and Euro, and fans would have been forgiven for thinking that this campaign was set to end in another disaster.

However, Netherlands have seen an upturn in fortune in recent years under Ronald Koeman and made it all the way to the final of the Nations League (relegating Germany in the process), and a 4-2 come-from-behind victory over Die Mannschaft very much put their campaign back on track.

Heading into the clash against Estonia, Netherlands needed an outright victory to keep their momentum on track, and they responded accordingly, with an emphatic 4-0 victory giving them all three points.

This win coupled with Germany's away victory over Northern Ireland means that Ronald Koeman's men are just three points behind the top two, with their destiny very much in their own hands, and this places so much more significance on their matchday 6 clash at home with Northern Ireland.

