Estonia v Germany Euro 2020 Qualifiers: 4 Talking Points

Ferdie FOLLOW ANALYST

Gundogan's goal took a lot of pressure off Germany's shoulders

Persisting with 10 men for most of the game, Germany eked three goals past Estonia without reply to register an important win in their Euro 2020 Qualifying campaign.

The results in Group C really matter at the moment and neither Germany nor the Netherlands can afford to drop points. So when Die Mannschaft went a man down only 15 minutes into the game, things weren't looking so rosy for Joachim Low. However, a few minutes after the red card, Germany were starting to find their rhythm once again and pushed Estonia back.

It wasn't until the second half, though, that the Germans found a breakthrough as Gundogan would score two in the span of 6 minutes (the second goal may be changed to an own goal) to give themselves some breathing space. Substitute Timo Werner pitched in with a goal 15 minutes later to really put the away team in control of the tie despite being a man down.

The result now puts both the Germans and the Dutch on 15 points and they will both play Northern Ireland in one of their two remaining fixtures, which could be a tricky fixture.

We take a look at some of the major talking points from the game.

#1 Germany reckless in possession

Emre Can's early sending off put Germany under pressure

Jogi Low's side created plenty of their own problems as they played risky football close to their own goal and on more than one occasion were nearly punished by the Estonians. Emre Can's sending off came from a risky passage of play that saw him slide to reach the ball but taking out Liivak in the process.

Only a few minutes later some poor passing at the back would let in Kams followed by Mets on another occasion, but the Germans were lucky that Estonia's shooting was awry. Die Mannschaft persisted with their style regardless and continued to make mistakes but since they mostly dominated play, it didn't affect them as poorly as it might have.

