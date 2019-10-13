Estonia v Germany match preview & prediction: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier

Germany is coming off a hard-fought draw against Argentina in a friendly.

Germany will take on Estonia with their sights firmly set on sealing a berth at next summer's UEFA Euro 2020.

Although their record against Estonia has no blemishes so far, Joachim Low will hope to dispatch any threat from this game early on so they can focus on the task at hand. Both Netherlands and Germany have their fate in their own hands at the moment but any slips could mean that equation changes rapidly and Germany will be wary of that.

The top of Group C is incredibly close and Germany will not want to slip up as they go into the final qualifying phase fixture against Northern Ireland, which is perhaps their toughest match of the remaining three.

Kick-off information

Date: 14 October 2019

Time: 00:15 IST

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena

Referee: Georgi Kabakov

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Form guide (including friendlies)

Estonia: L-L-L-L-D

Germany: W-W-L-W-D

Head-to-head

Estonia: 0

Germany: 4

Draw: 0

Key players

Konstantin Vassiljev

Konstantin Vassiljev is going to have tough night motivating his side

It's going to be a difficult night for Estonia in front of their home fans. As they take on a German national team very much in the process of reconstruction, they will only hope to give a good account of themselves.

Their captain Konstantin Vassiljev will have a difficult job on his hands to keep his team motivated through the 90 minutes despite what is likely to be an onslaught form the German attack.

Serge Gnabry

Gnabry is in red-hot form at the moment

He has six goals in six games for Germany this calendar year and has also scored three times for Bayern Munich in his last five appearances. If there is a primary threat in the Germany attack, it's currently Serge Gnabry.

The forwards was instrumental in their draw against Argentina recently when they clawed back a 2-0 lead and will lead any attacking impetus from Joachim Low's team against Estonia.

Key match facts

Germany have met Estonia four times winning on all four occasions and scoring 19 goals in the process and conceding just once. The last time they met in qualifying Germany won by a whopping 8-0 scoreline.

Germany have won all of their three other qualifiers away from home beating Netherlands, Belarus, and Northern Ireland.

Match prediction

The Estonians will see few positives ahead of this game. They have only got a single point in this group which cane in a scoreless draw against Belarus in their last game. Given that Germany have been showing plenty of improvement in their more recent fixtures, they will hope to try and repeat their mauling of Estonia once again.

Estonia 0-3 Germany