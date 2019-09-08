×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Estonia v Netherlands Preview & Prediction: UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Ferdie
CONTRIBUTOR
Preview
10   //    08 Sep 2019, 19:04 IST

Frenkie de Jong was at the centre of everything against Germany in both ties
Frenkie de Jong was at the centre of everything against Germany in both ties

Netherlands have only played three of the group games owing to their Nations League commitments. They started the Euro 2020 Qualifying campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Belarus. Since then, two of their next games have been against Germany, of which they lost one and recently won the other with a scoreline of 2-4 in a thrilling comeback.

They were only one game away from the maiden Nations League title but were beaten by Portugal in the final. The campaign, however, did give them the security net of the playoffs. Although, their goal will be to qualify directly from the group.

They're now up against the minnows of the group who have conceded 14 goals in 4 games while only scoring 2. It doesn't make good reading for Estonia, and their thoughts before going into the game may be damage limitation even before the game kicks off. They suffered an 8-0 hammering at the hands of Germany earlier in the campaign and will be wary of a similar whipping.

Kickoff Information

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 12:15 AM IST

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn

Referee: Serhiy Boiko

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Estonia: L-W-L-L-L

Advertisement

Netherlands: W-L-W-L-W

Head-to-head

Estonia: 0

Netherlands: 3

Draw: 1

Key Players

Konstantin Vassiljev

Vassiljev has played every game for Estonia in qualifying
Vassiljev has played every game for Estonia in qualifying

The Estonians can expect something from their talismanic 35-year-old midfielder Vassiljev. The most hopeful Estonians will be praying that he is able to spark a performance form this side to steal a point from this game. Nonetheless, he will lead this Estonia side into an incredibly difficult fixture and will hope to put up a respectable performance.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay will relish the tie against Estonia
Memphis Depay will relish the tie against Estonia

The Lyon forward is an absolute bully. He will look forward to playing against Estonia and adding to his goals tally in qualifying as Netherlands continue to address the lack of top-notch forwards. Depay, Babel, and Promes have proved to be a great attacking force for the Netherlands so far and they will be licking their lips when they come across this Estonia defence.

Key Match Facts

The two sides have only ever played four matches against each other but Estonia have never won against the Netherlands.

The last time Estonia played the Netherlands, the game ended in a 2-2 draw. A late penalty taken by Robin van Persie denied the Estonians what would've been a massive first-ever victory over the Dutch.

Betting Odds (from Bet365)

Estonia: 51

Draw: 12

Netherlands: 1.083

Match Prediction

The lack of a striker in this team has prompted Ronald Koeman to deploy Ryan Babel up front
The lack of a striker in this team has prompted Ronald Koeman to deploy Ryan Babel up front

Damage limitation may be on the minds of Estonia already. This Netherlands side is a work in progress, but they have shown on many occasions that they're capable of dismantling any side that can't match their energy and speed of play. Germany learnt this the hard way to their detriment when they failed to convert their chances and extend the lead against Netherlands when they were there for the taking.

The Dutch will be up for this game after the thrilling finish against Germany. They could win this without switching into top gear, but if they do go full throttle, Estonia may be in for a hiding.

Estonia 0-5 Netherlands

Tags:
European Qualifiers Estonia Football Netherlands Football Memphis Depay Frenkie de Jong
Advertisement
Advertisement
European Qualifiers
Matches Points Table
Qualifying Round - Week 5
FT ARM ITA
1 - 3
 Armenia vs Italy
FT REP SWI
1 - 1
 Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland
FT GIB DEN
0 - 6
 Gibraltar vs Denmark
FT ROM SPA
1 - 2
 Romania vs Spain
FT NOR MAL
2 - 0
 Norway vs Malta
FT FAR SWE
0 - 4
 Faroe Islands vs Sweden
FT ISR NOR
1 - 1
 Israel vs North Macedonia
FT FIN GRE
1 - 0
 Finland vs Greece
FT BOS LIE
5 - 0
 Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein
FT EST BEL
1 - 2
 Estonia vs Belarus
FT CYP KAZ
1 - 1
 Cyprus vs Kazakhstan
FT GER NET
2 - 4
 Germany vs Netherlands
FT WAL AZE
2 - 1
 Wales vs Azerbaijan
FT SLO CRO
0 - 4
 Slovakia vs Croatia
FT SLO POL
2 - 0
 Slovenia vs Poland
FT AUS LAT
6 - 0
 Austria vs Latvia
FT SCO RUS
1 - 2
 Scotland vs Russia
FT SAN BEL
0 - 4
 San Marino vs Belgium
FT KOS CZE
2 - 1
 Kosovo vs Czech Republic
FT ENG BUL
4 - 0
 England vs Bulgaria
FT LIT UKR
0 - 3
 Lithuania vs Ukraine
FT ICE MOL
3 - 0
 Iceland vs Moldova
FT SER POR
2 - 4
 Serbia vs Portugal
FT TUR AND
1 - 0
 Turkey vs Andorra
FT FRA ALB
4 - 1
 France vs Albania
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
European Qualifiers
Serie A TIM 2019-20
MLS 2019
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us