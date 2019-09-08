Estonia v Netherlands Preview & Prediction: UEFA Euro Qualifiers Match Preview, Where to watch and more

Frenkie de Jong was at the centre of everything against Germany in both ties

Netherlands have only played three of the group games owing to their Nations League commitments. They started the Euro 2020 Qualifying campaign with a thumping 4-0 win over Belarus. Since then, two of their next games have been against Germany, of which they lost one and recently won the other with a scoreline of 2-4 in a thrilling comeback.

They were only one game away from the maiden Nations League title but were beaten by Portugal in the final. The campaign, however, did give them the security net of the playoffs. Although, their goal will be to qualify directly from the group.

They're now up against the minnows of the group who have conceded 14 goals in 4 games while only scoring 2. It doesn't make good reading for Estonia, and their thoughts before going into the game may be damage limitation even before the game kicks off. They suffered an 8-0 hammering at the hands of Germany earlier in the campaign and will be wary of a similar whipping.

Kickoff Information

Date: 10 September 2019

Time: 12:15 AM IST

Venue: A. Le Coq Arena, Tallinn

Referee: Serhiy Boiko

Live Stream: Sony LIV

Form Guide (including friendlies)

Estonia: L-W-L-L-L

Netherlands: W-L-W-L-W

Head-to-head

Estonia: 0

Netherlands: 3

Draw: 1

Key Players

Konstantin Vassiljev

Vassiljev has played every game for Estonia in qualifying

The Estonians can expect something from their talismanic 35-year-old midfielder Vassiljev. The most hopeful Estonians will be praying that he is able to spark a performance form this side to steal a point from this game. Nonetheless, he will lead this Estonia side into an incredibly difficult fixture and will hope to put up a respectable performance.

Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay will relish the tie against Estonia

The Lyon forward is an absolute bully. He will look forward to playing against Estonia and adding to his goals tally in qualifying as Netherlands continue to address the lack of top-notch forwards. Depay, Babel, and Promes have proved to be a great attacking force for the Netherlands so far and they will be licking their lips when they come across this Estonia defence.

Key Match Facts

The two sides have only ever played four matches against each other but Estonia have never won against the Netherlands.

The last time Estonia played the Netherlands, the game ended in a 2-2 draw. A late penalty taken by Robin van Persie denied the Estonians what would've been a massive first-ever victory over the Dutch.

Match Prediction

The lack of a striker in this team has prompted Ronald Koeman to deploy Ryan Babel up front

Damage limitation may be on the minds of Estonia already. This Netherlands side is a work in progress, but they have shown on many occasions that they're capable of dismantling any side that can't match their energy and speed of play. Germany learnt this the hard way to their detriment when they failed to convert their chances and extend the lead against Netherlands when they were there for the taking.

The Dutch will be up for this game after the thrilling finish against Germany. They could win this without switching into top gear, but if they do go full throttle, Estonia may be in for a hiding.

Estonia 0-5 Netherlands