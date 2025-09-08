Estonia vs Andorra Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Estonia will face Andorra at the Lilleküla Stadium on Tuesday in a friendly clash between the two nations. The home side have endured a poor World Cup qualifying campaign so far but will break from that this week as they look to find solace in friendly action.
Sinisärgid suffered a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Italy in their game on Friday and had done well to keep the scoreline goalless up until the 58th minute when their opponents netted the first goal and the floodgates opened.
Andorra have endured an even worse qualifying campaign than their midweek opponents and are all but out of the running to advance from their group, despite having three games left to play. They were beaten 2-0 by England last time out and could have no real complaints about the result after managing just two shots against a far superior opposition.
Like their midweek opponents, the Tricolours will return to competitive action during the next international break, heading to Latvia for another round of their World Cup qualifiers.
Estonia vs Andorra Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 12 meetings between the two nations since 1996, with Estonia coming out on top in all 12 contests.
- The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in June 2016 which the hosts won 2-0.
- The visitors have failed to score any goals in this fixture in their last four games, a run stretching back to 2007.
- Neither side have recorded a clean sheet in their last five games.
- Estonia are ranked 126th in the latest FIFA Rankings while Andorra are ranked 174th.
Estonia vs Andorra Prediction
Sinisärgid have lost their last four games on the bounce and have won just one of their last nine. They have, however, been utterly dominant in this fixture historically and will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways on Tuesday.
Similarly, Tricolors are on wretched seven-game winless run which has seen them score no goals and concede 11. They are without an away win in years and could see their struggles continue this week.
Prediction: Estonia 2-0 Andorra
Estonia vs Andorra Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Estonia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last seven matchups)