Estonia vs Austria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 16th 2023

Estonia will entertain Austria at the Lilleküla Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers on Thursday.

The hosts are winless in their qualifying campaign thus far and suffered their fourth defeat on the trot last month, falling to a 2-0 home loss to Azerbaijan. They fared a little better in a friendly four days later, playing a 1-1 draw against Thailand.

The visitors have booked their place in the main event and will be playing their last game in the qualifiers. In their previous outing, Marcel Sabitzer's 48th-minute penalty helped them to a 1-0 win over Azerbaijan. Guido Burgstaller, who was subbed in the 82nd minute, picked up two yellow cards and will be suspended for the match.

Estonia vs Austria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off three times in all competitions, with just one of the meetings coming in the 21st century. The visitors have a 100% record against the hosts.

The visitors registered a 2-1 comeback win in the reverse fixture in March, thanks to second-half goals from Florian Kainz and Michael Gregoritsch.

The hosts are the only team without a win in Group F, suffering five defeats in six games thus far.

Estonia will play for just the second time at home against Austria, with their only home meeting coming in the FIFA World Cup qualifier in 1997. The visitors registered a comfortable 3-0 win in that match.

The hosts have the third-worst attacking record in the ongoing qualifying campaign, scoring just twice in six games, with both goals coming in away games.

The hosts are winless in their last 17 games in European qualifiers suffering 15 defeats.

The visitors have won two of their three away games in the qualifiers this season.

Estonia vs Austria Prediction

Sinisärgid have endured a winless run in the qualifiers thus far, suffering five defeats in six games while scoring just twice. They have lost their last eight home games in the qualifiers, failing to score in six games in that period. They have conceded 17 goals in their last five home games in the qualifiers and might struggle here.

Das Team have lost just once in their last 10 games in all competitions, with that loss coming at home against Belgium last month. They are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording three wins.

Considering their 100% record against the hosts and current form, we back them to eke out a comfortable win

Prediction: Estonia 1-3 Austria

Estonia vs Austria Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Austria to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Marcel Sabitzer to score or assist any time - Yes