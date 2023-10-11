Estonia vs Azerbaijan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 13th 2023

Estonia will host Azerbaijan at the A. Le Coq Arena on Friday in another round of their 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have endured a poor European qualification campaign so far and are all but out of the running for advancement to the final tournament next year. They were thrashed 5-0 by group leaders Belgium in their last match, marking a sixth consecutive defeat to the Red Devils, a run which has seen them concede 26 goals.

Estonia sit rock-bottom in the group table with one point from five matches. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Azerbaijan have not fared much better than their opponents in the qualifiers so far and continue to search for their first win. They were beaten 1-0 by Belgium in their last group game but returned to winning ways days later with a 2-1 victory over Jordan in a friendly clash at the Dalga Arena.

The visitors have also picked up just one point in the qualifiers so far and will be looking to add to that tally come Friday.

Estonia vs Azerbaijan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Estonia and Azerbaijan. The hosts have won three of their previous matchups while the visitors have won just once. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Friday's fixture which ended 1-1.

Estonia are undefeated in their last four games in this fixture, a run stretching back to 1999.

The visitors have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

The Sinisärgid were ranked 115th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit six places above their weekend opponents.

Estonia vs Azerbaijan Prediction

Estonia are on a three-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in that period while conceding 13 times. They have lost their last two home games and will be looking to end that streak this weekend.

Azerbaijan's latest result ended a four-game winless streak and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They have lost their last two away matches but could pick up a point against a fellow struggling side this Friday.

Prediction: Estonia 1-1 Azerbaijan

Estonia vs Azerbaijan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the last nine matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)