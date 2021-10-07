Estonia vs Belarus prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Estonia entertain Belarus at the A. Le Coq Arena in FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying action on Friday.

Estonia are winless in their four qualifiers so far and find themselves at the bottom of the standings in Group E of the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

Belarus are also without a win in the competition since the opening fixture with that win coming against Friday's opponents in March.

Belgium are expected to qualify from the group while the hosts and the visitors have just one and three points to their names respectively. At the moment, the two sides only have their pride left to play for in the competition.

Estonia vs Belarus Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off eight times across all competitions, including friendly fixtures. The visiting side currently hold the upper hand with four wins. One of them came in the last friendly match between the two sides in 2013.

Estonia have won just three times against Belarus while one meeting between the two sides has ended in a draw. They last squared off in the reverse fixture at the Stadyen Dynama in March. The game ended in a 4-2 win for Belarus.

Estonia form guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-W

Belarus form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L

Estonia vs Belarus Team News

Estonia

Martin Miller and Michael Lilander find themselves ruled out of the squad on account of injuries. Henrik Pürg has joined the squad which takes the size of the squad announced for the competition to 24.

Injured: Martin Miller, Michael Lilander

Suspended: None

Doubtful: None

Belarus

A 24-man squad has been announced by the visiting side for two games this month. Sergey Politevich, Roman Yuzepchuk, Alexander Sachivko, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Shvetsov, Artem Rakhmanov, Nikita Korzun, Artem Kontsevoy and Denis Grechikho have been ruled out with injuries for this month's qualifiers.

Injured: Sergey Politevich, Roman Yuzepchuk, Alexander Sachivko, Nikolay Zolotov, Roman Shvetsov, Artem Rakhmanov, Nikita Korzun, Artem Kontsevoy, Denis Grechikho

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Estonia vs Belarus Predicted XI

Estonia Predicted XI (3-5-2): Karl Hein; Joonas Tamm, Marten Kuusk, Karol Mets; Sander Puri, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Kait, Konstantin Vassiljev, Artur Pikk; Erik Sorga, Henri Anier

Belarus predicted XI (5-4-1): Vladislav Vasilyuchek; Roman Begunov, Maxim Bordachev, Danila Nechaev, Kirill Pechenin, Gleb Shevchenko; Dmitry Podrelov, Vladislav Klimovich, Artem Bykov, Max Ebong; Vitali Lisakovich

Estonia vs Belarus Prediction

Both teams have struggled to record favorable outcomes in their recent outings. In the World Cup qualifiers, they have scored six goals and conceded 15 so far.

Though we don't expect the game to be a high scoring one, injuries in the squad for Belarus and home advantage for Estonia, mean a win is on the cards for the hosts.

Prediction: Estonia 1-0 Belarus

