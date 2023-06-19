Estonia vs Belgium Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th June 2023

Estonia are set to play Belgium at the Lilleküla Stadium on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

Estonia come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in their most recent game. A first-half goal from Stal Mielec attacker Rauno Sappinen for Estonia was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Daejeon Hana Citizen defender Anton Kryvotsyuk for Azerbaijan.

Belgium, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Austria in their most recent game. A first-half own goal from Nottingham Forest midfielder Orel Mangala for Austria was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku for Belgium.

Estonia vs Belgium Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In eight head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Estonia have lost seven games and won one.

Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku registered 16 goal contributions in 19 league starts for Inter Milan this season.

Belgian attacker Jeremy Doku has eight goal contributions in 13 league starts for Rennes this season.

Belgian forward Dodi Lukebakio has 14 goal contributions in 27 league starts for Hertha BSC this season.

Belgian winger Yannick Carrasco has 10 goal contributions in 26 league starts for Atletico Madrid this season.

Estonia vs Belgium Prediction

Estonia have some good players in the squad, including Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein and Henri Anier. Attackers like Anier and Rauno Sappinen could potentially cause problems to the Belgian defence.

Belgium, on the other hand, appointed Domenico Tedesco following the departure of Roberto Martinez. Tedesco has enjoyed spells with clubs like Schalke and RB Leipzig, but those spells have been brief. Managing Belgium's many superstars will be a new task for him.

Finally, Belgium's "golden generation" is coming to an end. Romelu Lukaku, Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois form the remnants of a side that was expected to achieve a lot but did not. With all three players now in their 30s, Belgium's succession plan should be formed by now.

That includes exciting but raw talents like Jeremy Doku and Arthur Theate. Players like Youri Tielemans are entering their prime now, while there will be hope that young stars like Charles De Ketelaere, Romeo Lavia and Amadou Onana, not named in the current squad, also become important members of this next generation.

Belgium to win this game.

Prediction: Estonia 0-3 Belgium

Estonia vs Belgium Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Belgium

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Belgium to keep a clean sheet- yes

Poll : 0 votes