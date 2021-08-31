Estonia vs Belgium prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Estonia will host Belgium at the A. Le Coq Arena in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Latvia in the Baltic Cup in June. Mattias Kait scored a first-half brace to help his nation pick up the win.

Belgium have not been in action since they were eliminated by eventual champions Italy in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

The Red Devils currently lead the way in Group E, having picked up seven points from three matches. Estonia are rock bottom and are the only side yet to register a point.

Estonia vs Belgium Head-to-Head

This will be the seventh meeting between the sides and Belgium have a superior record with five wins to their name. Estonia have a solitary win to their name and both sides are yet to play out a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier in June 2017 when goals from Dries Mertens and Nacer Chadli gave Belgium a 2-0 away victory.

Estonia form guide: W-W-W-L-L

Belgium form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Estonia vs Belgium Team News

Estonia

Coach Thomas Haberli called up 25 players for the games against Belgium and Northern Ireland. Karl Oigus would have been suspended for the double booking he received against Belarus but the Levadia midfielder was not called up.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

LIVESTREAM 📺 Watch the press conference with @JanVertonghen & @LokongaSambi at 18.15. — Belgian Red Devils (@BelRedDevils) August 30, 2021

Belgium

Roberto Martinez called up 31 players to his latest international squad. The squad is headlined by a host of world-class players including Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Thibaut Courtois.

A notable absentee, however, is star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, who is still sidelined with an ankle injury. Dries Mertens missed out due to a shoulder injury and Thorgan Hazard picked up an injury after reporting to the national team camp. The Borussia Dortmund man has returned to Germany to step up his recovery.

Injuries: Kevin de Bruyne, Dries Mertens, Thorgan Hazard

Suspension: None

Estonia vs Belgium Predicted XI

Estonia Predicted XI (4-5-1): Matvei Igonen (GK); Marten Kuusk, Artur Pikk, Sander Puri, Joonas Tamm, Karol Mets; Mattias Kait, Konstantin Vassiljev, Martin Miller, Markus Poom; Sergei Zenjov

Belgium Predicted XI (3-4-3): Thibaut Courtois (GK); Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne; Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku, Yannick Carrasco

Estonia vs Belgium Prediction

There is a huge gulf in class between the two sides and the difference in quality means that there should only be one winner here. The hosts are likely to sit deep and try to absorb the pressure but the visitors simply have too much star power in their ranks.

Barring an unlikely upset of huge proportions, Belgium should easily cruise to victory away from home.

Prediction: Estonia 0-5 Belgium

Edited by Vishal Subramanian