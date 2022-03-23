Estonia vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2021-22 

Estonia and Cyprus will square off at the A. Le Coq Arena in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League play-out tie on Thursday.

The hosts are coming of a 2-0 defeat to the Czech Republic in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier in November last year. Jakub Brabec and Jan Sykora scored second-half goals to guide the Czechs to victory.

Cyprus, meanwhile, fell 2-1 away at Slovenia in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifier, in their last outing. Miha Zajc and Adam Cerin's second-half goals rendered Andronikos Kakoullis' strike a mere consolation.

Estonia finished bottom of group 2, garnering just three points from six games, while. Cyprus managed four points in Group 1.

Both teams are battling to avoid relegation to League D of the Nations League. The loser of the tie will suffer relegation, while the winner will retain their spot in the third tier of the competition.

Estonia vs Cyprus Head-to-Head

This will be the tenth meeting between the two teams. Cyprus have a superior record, beating Estonia four times and losing on two occasions, while three games have been drawn.

In their most recent meeting in September 2017, Mattias Kait's injury-time strike helped Estonia secure a narrow 1-0 home win in a 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Estonia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D.

Cyprus form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-L-L.

Estonia vs Cyprus Team News

Estonia

There are no known injury or suspension concerns for the hosts.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspensions: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cyprus

Marios Antoniadis suffered a head injury last weekend and is unavailable for selection.

Injuried: Marios Antoniadis.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Estonia vs Cyprus Predicted XIs

Estonia (4-3-3): Mihkel Aksalu (GK); Ragnar Klavan, Karol Mets, Sander Puri, Artur Pikk; Konstantin Vassiljev, Mattias Kait, Vladislav Kreida; Sergei Zenjov, Henrik Ojamaa, Erik Sorga

Cyprus (3-4-3): Neofytos Michail (GK); Nicholas Ioannou, Konstantinos Laifis, Stelios Andreou; Andreas Avraam, Grigoris Kastanos, Kostakis Artymatas, Marios Dimitriou; Fotis Paoulis, Pieros Sotiriou, Marinos Tzionis.

Estonia vs Cyprus Prediction

The two teams are horribly out of form, but they will fancy their chances of getting something out of this game.

There is little to separate the two teams on paper, so the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Estonia 1-1 Cyprus.

