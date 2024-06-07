Estonia vs Faroe Islands Prediction and Betting Tips | June 8th 2024

A place in the 2024 Baltic Cup final will be on the line when Estonia and Faroe Islands go head-to-head at the Lilleküla Stadium on Saturday. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since June 2011, when Hakan Ericson’s men picked up a 2-0 victory in the European Championship qualifiers.

Estonia failed to stop the rot on Tuesday as they fell to a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Switzerland in a friendly at the Swissporarena.

Thomas Häberli’s men have lost their last six matches in all competitions and have gone 14 consecutive games without a win since March 2023.

Estonia head to the Baltic Cup, where they will be aiming to secure their fifth title and a first since 2020.

Faroe Islands, meanwhile, were denied back-to-back victories last time out as they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Denmark in a friendly on March 26.

This followed an emphatic 4-0 victory over Liechtenstein on March 22 which saw their 12-game winless run come to an end.

Faroe Islands have failed to taste victory in their last eight competitive matches, losing six and claiming two draws since a 2-1 win over Turkey in the Nations League in September 2022.

Estonia vs Faroe Islands Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Estonia boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Faroe Islands have picked up two wins in that time, while both sides have settled for a share of the spoils once.

Estonia have failed to win their last 14 matches, losing 12 and claiming two draws since a 1-0 friendly victory over Finland in January 2023.

Faroe Islands have won just one of their last 14 games across all competitions while losing 10 and picking up three draws since November 2022.

Estonia vs Faroe Islands Prediction

Estonia and the Faroe Islands have struggled to grind out results in recent outings and will look to pick up a win this weekend. While both sides are evenly matched on paper, we fancy Häberli’s men to scrape a narrow victory.

Prediction: Estonia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Estonia vs Faroe Islands Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Estonia to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of Estonia’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in Estonia’s last seven outings)