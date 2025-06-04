Estonia vs Israel Prediction and Betting Tips | June 6th 2025

Estonia will host Israel at the Lilleküla Stadium on Friday in another round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Both teams will be keen to get a result and improve their chances of finishing the group with at least playoffs qualification.

Estonia managed to come away with maximum points, albeit unconvincingly in their 3-2 win over Moldova last time out and will hope to build on it in the coming rounds. The Sinisärgid, who have only two wins in their last eight outings, will receive extra motivation this midweek as they seek revenge, having lost the first leg of this fixture in the opening round of the qualifiers.

Israel were completely dominated in their last outing, where they suffered a 4-2 defeat to Norway and will seek to come back to winning ways this weekend as they look to return to the World Cup finals and end their 55-year absence from the tournament. The visitors have lost six of their last 10 games but will remain optimistic when they go up against a considerably weaker side on Friday.

Estonia vs Israel Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The sides have only ever met on four previous occasions going into this weekend's meeting, with Israel winning all four games.

The hosts have only managed to score one goal in all four of their games in this fixture.

The visitors have scored an impressive seven goals in the last three meetings with Estonia. Sinisärgid have managed just one clean sheet in their last 24 games across all competitions, a run stretching back to January 2023.

Both teams have scored four goals each across the two games played in the group so far.

Estonia are currently ranked 121st on the FIFA World Rankings while Israel are ranked 78th.

Estonia vs Israel Prediction

Kalevipojad are once again mismatched in this fixture and will need something special to get all three points on Friday, although they will be very satisfied to come away with a point.

The Chosen Team have had their struggles in recent games but remain clear favorites heading into the weekend clash. They have had the upper hand in this fixture historically and should win here.

Prediction: Estonia 1-2 Israel

Estonia vs Israel Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Israel to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in six of the visitors' last eight games)

