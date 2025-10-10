Estonia vs Italy Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11th 2025

Italy return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they take on Estonia at the A. Le Coq Arena on Saturday. Having lost each of their last eight meetings, Jurgen Henn’s will head into the weekend looking to get one over the Azzurri and cause an upset in Group I.

Estonia failed to pick up a morale-boosting result last time out as they played out a goalless draw against Andorra in a friendly fixture on September 9.

Henn’s side now turn their focus to the qualifiers, where they suffered a heavy 5-0 defeat against Italy in their most recent outing and have lost four of their last five matches.

Estonia have picked up just three points from a possible 15 to sit fourth in the Group I standings, only above rock-bottom Moldova, who have lost their five matches so far.

Italy, meanwhile, were involved in a nine-goal thriller with Israel last time out as they secured a 5-4 victory when the two nations squared off at Nagyerdei Stadion.

Italy have picked up nine points from their four qualifying matches so far to sit second in the group standings, level on points with third-placed Israel and six points behind leaders Norway, who boast a perfect record in the qualifiers.

Estonia vs Italy Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Italy boasts a 100% record in the history of this fixture, having won each of the previous eight meetings between the two nations.

The two nations first met in April 1993, when Italy picked up a 2-0 victory, while their most recent encounter ended in a 5-0 win in favour of the Azzurri in September’s World Cup qualifiers.

Estonia have failed to win eight of their last nine games across all competitions, losing six and claiming two draws since October 2024.

Italy are on a run of three straight competitive victories for the first time since 2021, when they won all seven games en route to clinching the European Championship title.

Estonia vs Italy Prediction

Italy have upped the ante since their stuttering start to the qualifiers and will head into Saturday’s clash with sky-high confidence. We predict the Azzurri will show their class against Estonia once again and extend their hot streak in this fixture.

Prediction: Estonia 0-4 Italy

Estonia vs Italy Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Italy to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in six of Italy’s last seven matches)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in six of the Azzurri’s last seven games)

