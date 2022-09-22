Estonia vs Malta prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022-23

Estonia host Malta at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Friday in the Nations League as both teams jostle for promotion to League C.

Interestingly, both teams are tied on six points each in Group 2 of League D, but the Blueshirts currently have the advantage as they've managed to do so in just two games.

Malta have played three games, winning twice and losing once, ironically against Estonia in the June reverse at home. Another loss here will end their promotion hopes.

The Falcons, however, haven't beaten the Baltic side in over 18 years.

Estonia also play San Marino next week in their final group fixture, which should be a straight-forward three points, so the pressure is firmly on Malta here.

Estonia vs Malta Head-To-Head

Estonia have won three of their previous seven clashes with Malta, losing just twice, the last of which came in February 2004.

The Blueshirts also won the reverse Nations League fixture 2-1 in Malta.

Estonia Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-L

Malta Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-L-W

Estonia vs Malta Team News

Estonia

The Blueshirts have called up 25 players for this month's Nations League commitments, including Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Jakob Hein.

Skipper Konstantin Vassiljev could join former Estonian international Marko Kristal as the players with the second-most appearances for the side on 143 caps.

He's also just a goal shy of becoming Estonia's joint second-highest goalscorer of all time.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Malta

The Falcons have named a 29-man squad for this month's double-header against Estonia and Israel, including Oxford United forward Jordi Jones, who is in line to make his international debut.

Jurgen Degabriele and Alexander Satariano, who have six goals between them, will lead the line for the visitors.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Estonia vs Malta Predicted XI

Estonia (3-5-2): Karl Jakob Hein; Joonas Tamm, Karol Mets, Marten Kuusk; Taijo Teniste, Mattias Kait, Konstantin Vassiljev, Markus Soomets, Ken Kallaste; Robert Kirss, Erik Sorga.

Malta (3-4-1-2): Jake Galea; Enrico Pepe, Steve Borg, Jean Borg; Joseph Mbong, Brandon Paiber, Matthew Guillaumier, Ryan Camenzuli; Teddy Teuma; Jurgen Degabriele, Alexander Satariano.

Estonia vs Malta Prediction

Malta gave Estonia a serious run for their money in the June reverse and will be looking to cause them more problems here.

However, the Blueshirts have good attacking firepower to see them off once again.

Prediction: Estonia 2-1 Mata

