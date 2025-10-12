Estonia vs Moldova Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Estonia will host Moldova at the Lilleküla Stadium on Tuesday in another round of their UEFA 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign. The home side have endured a poor qualification campaign so far and have been eliminated from the running as they sit fourth in Group I with just three points from six matches.
They suffered a 3-1 home defeat to Italy in their last group game, conceding all three goals before substitute Rauno Sappinen capitalized on an error from Gianluigi Donnarumma to reduce the deficit for Sinisärgid.
Moldova have endured an even worse qualifying campaign than their weekend opponents and can no longer advance from the group. They recorded their heaviest ever defeat in their last group game as they fell to an 11-1 drubbing at the hands of group leaders Norway before losing 2-1 to Romania in friendly action last week.
The visitors sit rock-bottom in the group table with no points after five matches and will be desperate to get some points on the board in their remaining games.
Estonia vs Moldova Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been six meetings between Estonia and Moldova. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won just once, with their final matchup ending in a draw.
- The two teams last faced off in the reverse meeting of Tuesday's fixture back in March, with Estonia winning the tense clash 3-2.
- Of the 54 teams participating in the UEFA World Cup qualifiers, only San Marino (28) have shipped more goals than Moldova's 25.
- Neither side has a World Cup appearance to their name.
- Estonia are ranked 129th in the latest FIFA World Rankings, while Moldova are ranked 156th.
Estonia vs Moldova Prediction
Sinisärgid have lost their last four competitive games on the bounce and have won just one of their last nine. They, however, remain favorites heading into the midweek clash due to their home advantage and will rely heavily on that to secure a win on Tuesday.
Tricolorii have lost their last seven games on the trot, conceding 29 goals in that period. They have struggled for results in this fixture historically and could lose this one.
Prediction: Estonia 1-0 Moldova
Estonia vs Moldova Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Estonia to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)