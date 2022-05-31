Estonia vs San Marino prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022-23 UEFA Nations League

Estonia invite San Marino to the A. Le Coq Arena in their first group stage fixture of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday.
The two sides are drawn alongside Malta in Group 2 of League D, the fourth and lowest division in the competition. Only one of the three teams will progress into League C.
This is the first game for the hosts since their 2-0 defeat against the Czech Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November. San Marino lost all 10 games in their qualification campaign and also lost the two friendly games they played in March against Lithuania and Cape Verde.
Estonia vs San Marino Head-to-Head
This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides across all competitions. They met once in a friendly game while the remaining two encounters took place in the qualification campaign for the 2016 European Championship.
San Marino are without a win in this fixture, with one game ending in a draw and Sinisärgid recording two wins.
Estonia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D
San Marino form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L
Estonia vs San Marino Team News
Estonia
Thomas Häberli has called up a 27-man squad for the upcoming games. Rauno Alliku was injured and Mark Anders Lepik replaced him in the final squad. Rocco Robert Shein has been handed his first callup for the senior team and is in line to make his debut.
Injured: Thomas Häberli
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
San Marino
La Serenissima have named a 21-man squad for their Nations League campaign. There are no reported injuries or suspensions that the team needs to worry about at the moment.
Injured: None
Suspended: None
Unavailable: None
Estonia vs San Marino Predicted XIs
Estonia (5-3-2): Matvei Igonen (GK); Maksim Paskotši, Joonas Tamm, Karol Mets, Michael Lilander, Marco Lukka; Konstantin Vassiljev, Vladislav Kreida, Mattias Käit; Henri Anier, Sergei Zenjov.
San Marino (4-4-2): Elia Benedettini (GK); Manuel Battistini, Mirko Palazzi, Giacomo Conti, Michele Cevoli; Tomasso Zafferani, Enrico Golinucci, Jacopo Raschi, Luca Ceccaroli; Nicola Nanni, Adolfo Hirsch
Estonia vs San Marino Prediction
San Marino have scored just one goal in their last seven games across all competitions and were able to score just once in their FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. Their struggles in front of the goal are expected to continue here.
Estonia have a slightly better record in their recent games and have scored six goals in their last seven games. We back the hosts to eke out a narrow win in this match.
Prediction: Estonia 2-1 San Marino