Estonia vs Sweden Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2023

Sweden and Estonia will be looking to revive their dreams of a spot in the 2024 European Championship when they face off at A. Le Coq Arena on Saturday.

Thomas Haberli’s men will head into the weekend desperate to pick up their first win of the qualifiers and get one over the visitors, having failed to win their last 17 meetings.

Estonia were denied their first win of the Euro 2024 qualifiers as they suffered a 3-0 hammering against Belgium on June 20.

The Estonians have now failed to win their last four matches across all competitions, losing three and picking up one draw since a 1-0 friendly victory over Finland on January 12.

With one point from a possible nine, Estonia are currently fourth in Group F, only above rock-bottom Azerbaijan on goal difference.

Elsewhere, Sweden were sent crashing back to earth last time out as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadion.

Prior to that, Jan Andersson’s men were on a two-game winning streak, beating Azerbaijan and New Zealand while scoring nine goals in that time.

With three points from three games, Sweden are currently third in the table, four points behind second-placed Belgium.

Estonia vs Sweden Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Sweden have been imperious in the history of this fixture, having picked up 15 wins from the last 18 meetings between the sides.

Estonia have failed to get the better of the Blue and Yellow in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Haberli’s side have failed to win their last four matches, losing three and picking up one draw since January’s 1-0 victory over Finland.

Sweden have lost all but one of their last four away matches across all competitions, with a 2-1 victory over Mexico in November 2022 being the exception.

Estonia vs Sweden Prediction

While Estonia need all three points to keep their qualification dreams alive, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a well-drilled Sweden side who are unbeaten in their last 18 meetings.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the two teams, we fancy the visitors claiming all three points in this one.

Prediction: Estonia 1-3 Sweden

Estonia vs Sweden Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sweden to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Sweden’s last five matches)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in the visitors’ last eight games)