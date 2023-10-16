Estonia vs Thailand Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17, 2023 

Estonia host Thailand at the A. Le Coq Arena in Tallinn on Tuesday (October 17) in a friendly, looking to put their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying woes behind them.

The Blueshirts have endured a torrid run, sitting at the bottom of Group F without a win and have just one point after six games. This month, the Baltic side lost 2-0 to Azerbaijan. Toral Bayramov and Ramil Sheydayev condemned Estonia to their fifth defeat of the campaign and fourth straight.

Estonia will be glad that they don't have to put up with European qualifiers till next month. Veteran forward Sergei Zenjov could be given a start here after coming off the bench in their last game.

Zenjov has played 109 games for Estonia and scored 17 goals. Goalkeeper Matvei Igonen could replace Arsenal's Karl Jakob Hein.

Meanwhile, Thailand will look to pick themselves up after a soul-crushing 8-0 loss to Georgia last week. Georges Mikautadze netted four times, while Zuriko Davitashvili scored a brace. Luka Lochoshvili and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored too.

Estonia vs Thailand Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met only twice. Thailand beat Estonia 2-1 in the King's Cup in February 2000 before drawing goalless in the same cup four years later.

Thailand have won twice in seven games, but none in their last two.

Having lost to Georgia in their last game, Thailand could see back-to-back defeats for the second time this year, having lost to Syria and the United Arab Emirates consecutively in March this year.

Estonia are winless in seven games and have lost their last four, failing to score in all of them.

Estonia vs Thailand Prediction

Estonia are on a torrid run of form, conceding 15 times in four games. While Thailand are coming off a huge loss, the War elephants have in better form in comparison and have enough in the tank to beat the Baltic side.

Prediction: Estonia 1-2 Thailand

Estonia vs Thailand Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Thailand

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes