Estoril Praia vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | May 3rd 2025

The Portuguese Primeira Liga returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Estoril Praia and Benfica square off at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Sunday. Ian Cathro’s men have failed to win their last 12 home games against As Aguias and will head into the weekend looking to end this dry spell.

Estoril Praia picked up three huge points in their quest for a top-half finish as they cruised to a 3-1 victory over 10-man Casa Pia at the Estádio Municipal de Rio Maior on Tuesday.

Before that, Cathro’s side were on a run of two consecutive defeats and had failed to win six of their previous seven outings, losing four and claiming two draws since the start of March.

Estoril Praia have picked up 42 points from their 31 Primeira Liga matches so far to sit eighth in the league standings, just one point above ninth-placed Casa Pia.

On the other hand, Benfica staked their claim for the league title as they stormed to an emphatic 6-0 victory over AVS at the Estadio da Luz last time out.

Bruno Lage’s men have now gone nine consecutive games without defeat — claiming eight wins and one draw — a run which has seen them reach the Taca de Portugal final courtesy of a 9-0 aggregate victory over Tirsense.

With 75 points from 31 matches, Benfica are currently second in the Primeira Liga table, only below first-placed Sporting Lisbon on goal difference heading into the final three games.

Estoril Praia vs Benfica Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 26 meetings between the sides, Benfica have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Estoril Praia have picked up just one win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Cathro’s men have failed to win their most recent three home games, picking up just one point from a possible nine since the start of March.

Benfica have won all but one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions, with a 3-1 loss against Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League on March 11 being the exception.

Estoril Praia vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica find themselves level on points with Sporting Lisbon at the top of the table and must avoid any slip-ups in the final three games as they look to secure a record-extending 39th league title.

Lage’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we are backing them to secure maximum points at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 0-3 Benfica

Estoril Praia vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Benfica (The visitors have led at half time in eight of their last nine games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in Benfica’s last 10 matches)

