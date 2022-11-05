Estoril Praia vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6, 2022

Estoril Praia will entertain league leaders Benfica at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota in the Primeira Liga on Sunday (November 6).

The hosts are winless in their last two league outings and are coming off a 1-1 draw against Portimonense. Erison gave them an early lead, but Estoril were pegged back two minutes from time, with Welinton Junior scoring from the spot.

Benfica, meanwhile, are unbeaten this season and are on a four-game winning streak across competitions. They secured a comfortable 5-0 win over Chaves in their previous league outing, with in-form winger Rafa Silva scoring for the third straight game.

The visitors won 6-1 at Maccabi Haifa in midweek to top their UEFA Champions League ahead of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on away goals after both teams were tied on points, goals scored and goal difference.

Benfica lead Braga (25) by six points after 11 Primeira Liga games, while Estoril (16) are ninth in the standings.

Estoril Praia vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Lisbon-bases rivals have locked horns 43 times across competitions. Benfica have dominated proceedings with 34 wins, while nine games have ended in draws.

Benfica have won 16 of their last 18 games against Estoril across competitions, including a 1-1 league draw at home last season.

Benfica have kept a clean sheet in their last eight Primeira Liga away games.

The league leaders have won 11 of their last 12 Primeira Liga games, while Estoril have just one win in their last five.

Benfica have the best attacking record in the competition, scoring 29 goals in 11 games, while Estoril have 12.

Benfica also boast the best defensive record in the competition, conceding just five goals.

Estoril Praia vs Benfica Prediction

Estoril are winless at home in the league since August and have lost two of their last four. While they have never beaten Benfica, they have scored in their last five meetings against the league leaders, and the trend could continue.

Benfica have scored 15 goals in their last three games and are likely to enjoy another prolific outing. They are yet to concede on their travels in the Primeira Liga, which could continue.

Estoril might put up a fight at home, but considering Benfica's imperious form, a comfortable win for the visitors is likely on the cards.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 1-3 Benfica

Estoril Praia vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Benfica

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Benfica to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Rafa Silva to score any time - Yes

