Estoril Praia vs Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2022

Estoril Praia will entertain Braga at Estadio António Coimbra da Mota in Portuguese Primeira Liga action on Saturday.

The home team are undefeated in their last four games and returned to winning ways last time around with a 1-0 away triumph at Gil Vicente. They continued their winning form in Taca de Portugal last week and secured their place in the next round with a 3-2 away win over Amora last Saturday.

Braga's impressive start to the 2022-23 season has slowed down a bit as they are winless in their last four games across all competitions, suffering three defeats in that period. In their previous league outing, they fell to a 1-0 home defeat to Chaves.

Nonetheless, they remain in third place in the league table, though they trail league leaders Benfica by six points. Estoril are in seventh place in the standings, trailing Braga by four points and places in the table.

Estoril Praia vs Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 41 times across all competitions. As expected, Braga have been the better side in these games, with 21 wins to their name. The hosts have been able to defeat the visitors 12 times while eight games have ended in draws.

Braga are undefeated against the hosts since 2015, picking up six wins since and playing out a couple of draws.

Last season's meeting at Saturday's venue in the league was the first time since 1993 when the two sides played out a goalless draw.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in nine of Estoril's last 11 games league games while Braga have seen over 2.5 goals in their previous five away games in the league.

The hosts are winless in their last three home games in the Primeira Liga, while Braga have three wins in their four away games this term, suffering a 4-1 defeat against Porto in their previous away game.

Estoril Praia vs Braga Prediction

Seven of Canarinhos' 11 goals this season have come at home, but six of the seven goals this campaign have also been conceded in home games, which is a cause for concern.

Os Arcebispos have struggled in their recent games but, given their solid record against the hosts, a loss for them seems unlikely and a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 2-2 Braga

Estoril Praia vs Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Braga to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Ricardo Horta to score or assist any time - Yes

