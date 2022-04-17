Estoril Praia vs Braga prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2021-22

In Round 30 of the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Estoril Praia will take on Braga at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Monday.

The hosts suffered their third defeat in a row when they fell to a 2-0 loss at Santa Clara last time around. They are tenth in the league standings, but a win will take them to seventh place.

Braga, meanwhile, are solidly placed in fourth place in the standings and secured a 1-0 win at Vizela in their previous league outing. They suffered a 3-1 loss in their away game at Rangers in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinal second leg on Friday.

They were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate and only have league fixtures to worry about for the remainder of the season.

Estoril Praia vs Braga Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 23 times across competitions since 1991. As expected, the visitors have the better record in the fixture, with 15 wins. Estoril have five wins, with four of them coming at Monday's venue. Only three games between the two teams have ended in draws.

Braga are on a four-game winning streak in this fixture, with their last victory coming in the reverse fixture earlier this season when they beat Canarinhos 2-0 at the Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Estoril Praia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D.

Braga form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Estoril Praia vs Braga Team News

Estoril Praia

Lucas Africo remains the only absentee with a muscle injury.

Injured: Lucas Africo.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Braga

Roger Fernandes and Nuno Sequeira continue to be the only two injury concerns. Vítor Oliveira was sent off in the game against Vizela and will serve a one-match suspension

Injured: Roger Fernandes, Nuno Sequeira.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Vítor Oliveira.

Unavailable: None.

Estoril Praia vs Braga Predicted XIs

Estoril (4-2-3-1): Dani Figueira (GK); Raul Silva, Joaozinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Carles Soria; Joao Gamboa, Francisco Geraldes; Jordi Mboula, Andre Franco, Arthur Gomes; Leonardo Acevedo.

Braga Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Matheus Lima (GK); Diogo Leite, Vítor Tormena, David Carmo; Yan Couto, Ali Elmusrati, Ricardo Horta, Lucas Mineiro; Iuri Medeiros, Abel Ruiz; Andre Horta.

Estoril Praia vs Braga Prediction

The hosts have struggled at home this season, with only three of their eight wins coming on their own turf. Braga, meanwhile, have scored in all but two of their away games this season in the league. So they should be able to overcome their southern rivals.

Prediciton: Estoril Praia 1-2 Braga.

