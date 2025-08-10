Estoril Praia vs Estrela Amadora Prediction and Betting Tips | August 11th 2025

Estoril Praia and Estrela Amadora get their 2025-26 Primeira Liga campaign underway when they lock horns at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Monday. Having lost their previous three league meetings, Jose Faria’s side will be looking to get one over the hosts and kick off the new campaign on a high.Estoril Praia enjoyed a solid 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign as they secured an impressive eighth-placed finish in the league table, five spots above their 13th-placed finish from the previous campaign.Ian Cathro’s men picked up 12 wins and 10 draws from their 37 matches to collect 46 points, just nine points away from the European qualifying places.Estoril head into Monday’s season opener off the back of an unconvincing pre-season campaign, having failed to win five of their six matches, losing four and claiming one draw, while conceding 13 goals and scoring seven.Estrela Amadora, meanwhile, picked up three wins from their opening three friendly matches before suffering successive defeats against Belenenses and Farense in their final two outings.This followed a forgettable 2024-25 league campaign, where Faria’s side finished 15th in the standings with 29 points from 34 games, just two points above the drop zone.Estrela kick off the new season against an opposing side who have won each of their last three league meetings, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since a 2-1 loss in August 2023.Estoril Praia vs Estrela Amadora Head-To-Head and Key NumbersWith three wins from the last five meetings between the two teams, Estoril Praia hold the superior record in this fixture, compared to Estrela’s two victories.Estoril have failed to win seven of their last nine matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming two draws since the start of April.Estrela have lost all but one of their most recent five Primeira Liga away games, with a 1-0 victory at Nacional on April 6 being the exception.Estoril have won just one of their last five home matches in the league, losing three and drawing one since the start of March.Estoril Praia vs Estrela Amadora PredictionThe previous five meetings between Estoril and Estrela have produced a combined 17 goals, and another end-to-end affair is on the cards at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota. While we expect Faria’s men to put up a fight, we are backing Estoril to make the most of their home advantage and secure a narrow victory.Prediction: Estoril Praia 2-1 Estrela AmadoraEstoril Praia vs Estrela Amadora Betting TipsTip 1: Result - Estoril to winTip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the previous five meetings between the two teams)Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of their previous five clashes)