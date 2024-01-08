Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | January 9th 2024

Estoril Praia will invite reigning champions Porto to the Estadio António Coimbra da Mota in the round of 16 of the Taca de Portugal on Tuesday.

The hosts booked their spot in the round of 16 with a comeback 2-1 win over Mafra thanks to second-half goals from Heriberto Tavares and Cassiano Dias Moreira.

In their first game of the year, they met league leaders Sporting in the Primeira Liga on Friday, suffering a 5-1 defeat. Cassiano Dias Moreira was on the scoresheet again and bagged a consolation goal in the 82nd minute after Praia had conceded five times.

The visitors eliminated four-tier side Montalegre in the previous round, recording a comfortable 4-0 home win. Danny Loader opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Evanilson bagged a first-half brace and Fran Navarro added the fourth goal in the second half.

They played Boavista in their first league match of the year on Friday and were held to a 1-1 draw by their local rivals as Toni Martínez's 23rd-minute striker was canceled out by Bruno Lourenço just five minutes later.

Estoril Praia vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 46 times in all competitions since 1975. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 29 wins. The hosts have five wins in this fixture and 12 games have ended in stalemates.

They have met just once in the Taca de Portugal, with Porto registering a 2-1 win in the quarter-finals of the 2013-14 edition of the competition.

Estoril Praia have registered five wins on the trot at home, scoring 17 times while shipping in just two goals.

The visitors have just one win in their last five away games in all competitions, suffering three defeats.

Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction

Canarinhos suffered their first loss in five games on Friday and will look to return to winning ways. They have won their last five home games across all competitions, keeping three clean sheets, and will look to make the most of their home advantage against the reigning champions.

Interestingly, they have registered wins in their two meetings against the visitors this season, recording a 1-0 away win in the Primeira Liga and a commanding 3-1 win in the Taca da Liga.

Dragões drew 1-1 in their away meeting against Boavista on Friday, going winless in three consecutive away games. They have scored just two goals in that period while conceding six times. Interestingly, they are winless in their two away meetings against Estoril and might struggle here.

Sérgio Conceição remains without the services of Mehdi Taremi and Zaidu Sanusi, as they are on international duty while Iván Marcano is nursing an injury. Cláudio Ramos has flu-like symptoms and might not travel with the squad to Lisbon.

They have seen a drop in form in front of goal, scoring four times in their last four games. Their two wins in that period have come at home. They have lost three of their last five away games and might struggle here.

With that in mind and considering Estoril Praia's five-game winning run at home and 100% record against the visitors this term, we expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 2-1 Porto

Estoril Praia vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Estoril Praia to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Cassiano to score or assist any time - Yes