Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2025

The action resumes in the Primeira Liga as Estoril Praia and Porto square off at Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Sunday. The Canarinhos head into the weekend unbeaten in five home games.

Alejandro Marqués grabbed the headlines for Estoril with a 92nd-minute penalty to hand them a 1-1 draw with Arouca just before the international break. The Canarinhos are unbeaten in 10 of 11 matches, winning six, since losing consecutive games against Casa Pia and Benfica in December.

Estoril have 36 points from 26 matches to sit eighth in the standings, level on points with seventh-placed Casa Pia.

Meanwhile, Porto returned to winning ways in their last outing before the international break, edging out 10-man AVS 2-0 at the Estadio do Dragao.

Before that, Martin Anselmi’s men saw their six-game unbeaten run in the league come to an end with a 1-0 loss to Braga at the Estadio Braga Municipal.

With 53 points from 26 matches, Porto are third in the league, six points off second-placed Benfica in the second automatic UEFA Champions League qualifying spot.

Estoril Praia vs Porto Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Porto have 18 wins from their last 29 meetings with Estoril, losing four.

Porto have managed two wins in their last six Primeira Liga away games, losing three, since the turn of the year.

Estoril are unbeaten in five home matches, winning three, since a 2-0 defeat to Casa Pia in December.

Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction

Looking at past meetings between Estoril and Porto, expect an action-packed contest at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota with plenty of goalmouth action.

Anselmi’s side got their quest for UEFA Champions League football back on track last time out and should see off the hosts this weekend.

Prediction: Estoril 1-3 Porto

Estoril Praia vs Porto Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Porto to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been at least 11 corners in six of their last seven clashes.)

