Estoril Praia vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Portuguese Primeira Liga 2021-22

Estoril Praia host Porto at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota stadium in their first Portuguese Primeira Liga game of 2022 on Saturday.
The hosts have enjoyed a decent campaign so far and are fifth in the league standings, though they have just one win to their name in their last six league outings. In their previous league outing, they suffered a 1-0 loss at Moreirense.
Porto are the league leaders with 44 points, the same as second-placed Sporting but with the advantage in terms of goal difference. They recorded a statement win over third-placed Benfica in their previous outing, beating the capital club 3-1 at home.
Estoril Praia vs Porto Head-to-Head
The two clubs have crossed paths 24 times across all competitions since 1991. As expected, the visiting side have been absolutely dominant in this fixture and have recorded 19 wins against the hosts.
Estoril have just one win to their name, with that victory coming in a league fixture in 2014. The spoils have been shared four times in this fixture.
They last met in league action in 2018 at Saturday's venue. The game ended in a 3-1 victory for Porto, their seventh win in a row against Canarinhos.
Estoril Praia form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L
Porto form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
Estoril Praia vs Porto Team News
Estoril Praia
Lucas Áfrico is the only injury concern for the home side and is yet to recover from a muscle injury. Francisco Geraldes is the other absentee and will miss the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the campaign last time around.
Injuries: Lucas Áfrico
Suspension: Francisco Geraldes
Porto
João Mário is ruled out with a muscle injury and is only expected to be back by the end of the month. Here are the rest of the absentees for Dragões:
- Pepe - Match fitness
- Ivan Marcano - Foot injury
- Wilson Manafá - Muscle injury
Zaidu Sanusi and Nanu have joined up with Nigeria and Guinea-Bissau respectively for the upcoming AFCON and will be unavailable for at least a couple of weeks.
Injury: Ivan Marcano, João Mário, Pepe, Wilson Manafa
Suspension: None
Unavailable (AFCON): Zaidu Sanusi, Nanu
Estoril Praia vs Porto Predicted XI
Estoril Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel Figueira; Joaozinho, Nahuel Ferraresi, Patrick, Carles Soria; Joao Gamboa, Rodrigo Valente; Arthur Gomes, Andre Franco, Bruno Lourenço; Rui Fonte
Porto Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Diogo Costa; João Marcelo, Chancel Mbemba, Fábio Cardoso, Wendell; Mateus Uribe, Sergio Oliveira; Otavio, Luis Diaz, Pepê; Mehdi Taremi
Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction
Porto have the second-best attacking and defensive stats in the league with 41 goals scored and nine conceded in 16 games. They have lost just twice in their travels this season across all competitions, but are unbeaten in their away games in the Portuguese top-flight.
Estoril have just one win to their name in home games and are expected to struggle against the in-form visitors. A 12th consecutive win in the Primeira Liga for Porto is the likely outcome from the game.
Prediciton: Estoril Praia 1-3 Porto