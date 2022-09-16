Estoril Praia vs Porto prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2022-23

Estoril Praia will entertain reigning champions Porto at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota in the Primeira Liga on Saturday (September 17).

The hosts returning to winning ways in their 1-0 win over Vizela after a 2-0 defeat at home against Sporting earlier this month. Porto, meanwhile, have recorded back-to-back league wins and are coming off a 3-0 win over Chaves 3-0.

However, they have struggled in the UEFA Champions League, suffering a 4-0 defeat against Club Brugge - their second defeat in the competition this season.

Estoril Praia vs Porto Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 42 times across competitions. As expected, Porto have been the better team, leading 28-3 in wins, while 11 games have ended in draws.

Dragoes are on a nine-game winning streak against Estoril, recording a league double last season, including a 3-2 win at Praia in January.

Estoril Praia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Porto form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-L

Estoril Praia vs Porto Team News

Estoril Praia

Lucas Africo has been sidelined with a knee injury but should return to action soon. Joao Carlos missed the trip to Vazela after getting injured in the Sporting Lisbon game.

Injured: Lucas Africo, Joao Carlos

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Porto

Otavio is sidelined with a rib injury and will be back in action after the international break. Fernando Andrade has not played this season and is not expected to start here.

Injured: Otavio

Doubtful: Fernando Andrade

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Estoril Praia vs Porto Predicted XIs

Estoril (4-2-3-1): Dani Figueira; Tiago Santos, Bernardo Vital, Pedro Alvaro, Joaozinho; Rosier Loreintz, Francisco Geraldes; Alejandro Marques, Joao Carvalho, Tiago Gouveia; Erison Danilo de Souza

Porto (4-3-1-2): Diogo Costa; Joao Mario, Pepe, Ivan Marcano, Zaidu Sanusi; Galeno, Stephen Eustaquio, Mateus Uribe; Eduardo Gabriel Aquino Cossa; Toni Martinez, Evanilson

Estoril Praia vs Porto Prediction

Estoril failed to score in their previous league outing at home against Sporting nd are expected to struggle here. Their last win at home against Porto came in 1977.

Porto have scored 15 goals this term, while the hosts have found the back of the net just eight times. Defensively, both teams have done well, with Porto conceding four goals, while the hosts have let in five goals.

However, considering the recent history between the two teams, a Porto win looks to be on the cards.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 1-3 Porto

