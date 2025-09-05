Estoril Praia vs Santa Clara Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

Estoril Praia will invite Santa Clara to Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. Both teams have endured a winless run in the league thus far. The visitors have one point, while Estoril have two points to their name.

The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw by Tondela in their previous outing last week, scoring two goals for the second consecutive match. Yanis Begraoui broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute, and Rafik Guitane bagged a stoppage-time equalizer.

Os Açorianos have failed to score in their three league games thus far, and in their previous outing, they played out a goalless draw against Estrela Amadora. They are winless in their last six games across all competitions, with three ending in goalless draws.

Estoril Praia vs Santa Clara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 24 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with as many as 10 games ending in draws. The visitors have a narrow 8-6 lead in wins.

The last four meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Both teams registered away wins in their league meetings last season.

The hosts have won just one of their last six games in the Primeira Liga. They have conceded at least two goals in four games in that period.

Canarinhos are unbeaten in their last two home games in the Primeira Liga, scoring five goals.

The visitors have won just one of their four away games in all competitions this season, keeping two clean sheets.

Three of the last five meetings between them have produced conclusive results, with the visitors recording three wins.

Estoril Praia vs Santa Clara Prediction

Canarinhos have drawn two of their three league games and will look to return to winning ways in this home game. They have lost just one of their last four home games in this fixture, though that loss was registered last season.

The Azoreans are winless in their last six games, failing to score in five. They have conceded one goal apiece in three of their last four Primeira Liga away games.

Considering the current form of the two teams and goalscoring record, they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 1-1 Santa Clara

Estoril Praia vs Santa Clara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

