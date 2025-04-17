Estoril Praia vs Sporting Braga Prediction and Betting Tips | April 19th 2025

Estoril Praia will host Sporting Braga at the Estádio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Saturday in the 30th round of the 2024-25 Primeira Liga campaign. The hosts have nothing to play for but would fancy their chances of getting a result against one of the league's top sides.

Estoril were comfortably beaten 3-0 by Famalicao last weekend, marking the fifth time they have dropped points in their last six games. The hosts only narrowly escaped relegation last season but have been much better this term as they sit ninth in the table, 16 points clear of the relegation playoff spot with five games to go.

Sporting Braga have much more on the line as they would need a win this weekend in their hunt for European qualification and as many points as they can get in the final games of the season to potentially confirm a top-three finish. The visitors picked up their fourth win in five games with a resounding 4-1 victory over AVS last weekend and will be hoping to continue in that fashion on Saturday.

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Braga Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 60th meeting between the two sides. Estoril have won 19 of their previous meetings, while 10 have ended in draws and Braga have won the remaining 30.

The hosts are winless in the last 14 editions of this fixture, with their last win over Braga coming in the 2015-16 season.

The visitors have a remarkable goal scoring record against Saturday's hosts, with 24 goals scored across the last 10 editions of this fixture.

Estoril came back from two goals down to get a draw when the sides met earlier this season in December.

Only three teams in the Portuguese top division have conceded more goals than Estoril’s 46 after 29 games played.

Braga have scored more goals in the league this season (49) than every team except Sporting, Benfica and Porto.

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Braga

Canarinhos are underdogs going into the weekend and will need to improve on their poor form to avoid defeat against one of the most in-form teams in the league.

The Archbishops will be confident to get a result as they are the better of the two teams. They have also been the dominant side in this fixture of late and should win here.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 1-2 Sporting Braga

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Braga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Braga to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Nine of the hosts’ last 10 games have featured more than 2.5 goals scored)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have gotten on the scoresheet in four of their last five matchups)

