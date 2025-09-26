Estoril Praia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction and Betting Tips | September 27th 2025

Estoril Praia will entertain Sporting Lisbon at the Antonio Coimbra da Mota in the Primeira Liga on Saturday. The hosts have won just one of their six league games, while the capital club have five wins to their name.

Canarinhos had won their league meeting against AVS in their first game back after the international break, but failed to build on that form and suffered a 2-0 away loss to Gil Vicente last week.

The visitors extended their winning streak in all competitions to three games last week, recording a 3-0 home triumph over Moreirense. Interestingly, all three goals were scored after the 76th minute. Luis Suárez and Pedro Gonçalves scored from the penalty spot while Fotis Ioannidis opened his goalscoring account for the club in stoppage time.

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 47 times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record, with 32 wins. Canarinhos have six wins, and nine games have ended in draws.

The capital club secured a league double over the hosts last season, with an aggregate score of 6-1. With those wins, they extended their winning streak in this fixture to eight games.

The visitors have the best goalscoring record in the league this season, scoring 18 goals, 10 more than Estoril Praia.

Leões have seen conclusive results in their eight games in all competitions this season, recording six wins.

Canarinhos have conceded one goal apiece in their three Primeira Liga home games this season.

Three of the last six meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Prediction

Canarinhos have just one win to their name in the league this season, with that triumph registered at home earlier this month. They have failed to score in their last four home meetings against the capital club.

Leões have won their three games this month, scoring nine goals while conceding twice. They have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven games in this fixture, while keeping five clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and the capital club's goalscoring form, we back the visitors to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 1-3 Sporting Lisbon

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sporting Lisbon to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

