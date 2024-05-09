Estoril Praia vs Sporting Lisbon prediction, preview, team news and more | Primeira Liga 2023-24

Estoril Praia will host Sporting Lisbon at the Estadio Antonio Coimbra da Mota on Saturday in the penultimate round of the 2023-24 Primeira Liga campaign. The home side have had their struggles in the league this season but once again look set to avoid the drop.

They were beaten 3-2 by Farense last time out in the league, coming back from a two-goal deficit to draw level early after the restart before their opponents reclaimed the lead later in the half.

Estoril Praia sit 12th in the league table with 33 points from 32 matches and will confirm safety with a win on Saturday while a draw could also suffice.

Sporting, meanwhile, have enjoyed a brilliant season, clinching their 20th Primeira Liga title last weekend. They picked up a comfortable 3-0 home win over Portimonense last time out, with Paulinho opening the scoring in the first half before Francisco Trincao and Viktor Gyokeres joined the Portuguese on the scoresheet in the second.

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Lisbon Head-to-Head

There have been 62 meetings between Estoril and Sporting. The hosts have won just six of those games while the visitors have won 46 times. There have been 10 draws between the two teams.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash at the start of the year, with the Lions running out 5-1 winners.

Estoril Praia Form Guide in Primeira Liga: L-W-D-L-D

Sporting Lisbon Form Guide in Primeira Liga: W-D-W-W-W

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Lisbon Team News

Estoril Praia

Olympiacos loanee Jordan Holsgrove has been out of action since January with a muscle injury and will remain out of the side this weekend. Erick Cabaco is also out injured and will not feature on Saturday.

Injured: Jordan Holsgrove, Erick Cabaco

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sporting Lisbon

Goalkeeper Antonio Adan is struggling with a thigh injury and is expected to miss out on the weekend clash.

Injured: Antonio Adan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Lisbon Predicted XI

Estoril Praia Predicted XI (3-4-3): Marcelo Carne; Joao Basso, Pedro Alvaro, Bernardo Vital; Wagner Pina, Mateus Fernandes, Vinicius Zanocelo, Rodrigo Gomes; Fabricio Andrade, Joao Marques, Cassiano

Sporting Predicted XI (3-4-3): Franco Israel; Ousmane Diomande, Sebastian Coates, Goncalo Inacio; Ricardo Esgaio, Morten Hjulmand, Pedro Goncalves, Nuno Santos; Francisco Trincao, Paulinho, Viktor Gyokeres

Estoril Praia vs Sporting Lisbon Prediction

Estoril have won just one of their last five games and three of their last 12. They have, however, won three of their last four home games and will be hopeful of a positive result here.

Sporting are on a brilliant nine-game unbeaten streak, picking up seven wins in that period. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams coupled with their contrasting form should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: Estoril Praia 0-2 Sporting Lisbon