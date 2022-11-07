Estoril vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | November 9, 2022 

Estoril and Benfica will battle for three points in the fourth round of the Taca de Portugal on Wednesday (November 9), just three days after squaring off in the league.

The hosts secured qualification to this stage of the competition with a 3-2 comeback away victory over Amora in the last round. Amora took a half-time lead through Pedro Vieira, but second-half goals from Joao Carvalho, James Siliki and Erison helped Estoril secure qualification.

Benfica, meanwhile, needed penalties to see off Caldas in the last round. Both sides could not be separated in a 1-1 draw before the Lions progressed with a 5-3 victory in the shootout.

Wednesday's fixture comes just three days after Benfica and Estoril squared off in the Primeira Liga.

Petar Musa, Joao Mario and Mihailo Ristic scored apiece, while Andre Silva scored a brace to inspire the rout. Sergio Andrade scored an injury-time consolation goal for the hosts.

Estoril vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Benfica have 21 wins from their last 27 games against Estoril. Six games have ended in a stalemate, with Estoril yet to beat the Portuguese league leaders.

Their most recent meeting last weekend saw Benfica claim a 5-1 away win.

Benfica are on a six-game winning run and are unbeaten in 23 games across competitions, winning 20.

Estoril have drawn three of their last seven games across competitions and are winless in their last three.

Four of Benfica's last five games across competitions have produced at least three goals.

Ten of Benfica's last 11 meetings with Estoril have seen both teams score.

Estoril vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica have arguably been the most consistent team in Europe this season and haven't endured defeat yet. They will fancy their chances of progressing to the next round of the Taca de Portugal and arrive as the overwhelming favorites.

Estoril, meanwhile, will have immediate revenge on their minds, following their harrowing loss at home to the same opponents a few days ago.

Games between the two teams tend to be high-scoring affairs, and the trend should continue in a comfortable win for Benfica.

Prediction: Estoril 1-4 Benfica

Estoril vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score

Tip 4 - Benfica to win both halves

