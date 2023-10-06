Estoril vs Benfica Prediction and Betting Tips | October 7, 2023

Estoril and Benfica battle for three points in a Primeira Liga matchday eight fixture on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts are coming off a 3-2 defeat at Vitoria Guimaraes last weekend. Estoril took a two-goal lead into the break, courtesy of first half strikes from Tiago Araujo and Rodrigo Gomes.

However, Jordan Holsgrove's 39th-minute strike set the stage for Guimaraes' comeback. Andre Silva, Joao Mendes and Safira all scored, with the winner coming from the spot in injury time.

Benfica, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, with Marcus Thuram scoring the winner just past the hour-mark. Roger Schmidt's side will turn their focus back to the league, where they beat arch-rivals Porto 1-0 at home in O Classico.

The victory took them to second spot in the points table, having garnered 18 points from seven games, one point behind their city rivals and leaders Sporting CP. Estoril, meanwhile, are 17th with four points.

Estoril vs Benfica Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 30th meeting between the two sides. Benfica are unbeaten, winning 23 games.

Their most recent meeting in April saw Benfica claim a narrow 1-0 home win.

Estoril's last six games across competitions have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Five of Estoril's seven league games have produced at least eight corners.

Benfica are on a six-game winning streak in the league.

Three of their last four meetings have been decided by one-goal margins.

Estoril vs Benfica Prediction

Benfica's sojourn in the UEFA Champions League has been disastrous so far, but the case has been different for the Eagles domestically. They began their title defence with a shock defeat to Boavista but have rebounded with six straight wins, the most recent of which came against their biggest rivals Porto.

Estoril, for their part, are perched in the relegation zone, and things are unlikely to get easier this weekend, as they face a side they have never beaten before. Expect the visitors to claim maximum points in a comfortable win.

Prediction: Estoril 1-3 Benfica

Estoril vs Benfica Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Benfica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals